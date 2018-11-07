Moderate to fresh, 13 to 24 mph northeasterly Santa Lucia winds will develop during the morning and will keep most of the marine low clouds out to sea. However, areas of dense fog will develop during the early morning hours.
Thursday's high temperatures will reach the low 80s in the Santa Ynez Valley. The beaches will be mostly in the mid- to high 60s.
Note: Periods of breezy winds, combined with continued above-normal temperatures and extremely dry fuels, will keep fire danger very high to extreme across much of the Central Coast throughout this week.
Gentle to moderate northwesterly onshore winds will allow the marine layer with areas of fog and mist to develop in the coastal regions during the night and morning hours starting Saturday and continuing into Monday.
Many meteorologists would call the long-range models fiction or an imaginary event. With that said, three of these long-range models are advertising a change in the weather pattern by mid-November. Let us hope they verify; we desperately need the rain.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
43/81 44/85 43/80 42/79 40/77 40/75 39/73
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters along the coast will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 7- to 11-second period, is forecast Thursday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet, with an 8- to 12-second period, on Friday and remaining at that level through Monday.
The long-range models are advertising increasing northwesterly swell conditions developing along our coastline Nov. 15.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
For public safety, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. may need to turn off electricity in high fire-threat areas when extreme fire danger conditions occur.
The company will attempt to contact customers in advance, when possible, to allow time to prepare. To lean more, visit www.pge.com.