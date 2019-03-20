A 1,009-millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front producing fresh to strong, 19 to 31 mph southerly winds, increasing clouds and rain Wednesday will leave lingering showers into Thursday morning.
Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.50 and 0.75 of an inch, with higher amounts likely in the coastal mountains.
New snow is anticipated Wednesday in the Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet.
A break in the weather is forecast Thursday afternoon into Friday, with fresh to strong, 19 to 31 mph northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies.
Then another cold front will move southward through the Central Coast on Saturday with scattered rain showers and snow in the Sierra Nevada above 4,5000 feet.
Another but much stronger low-pressure system is predicted to produce heavy rain next Wednesday.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
47/59 44/61 44/63 49/67 45/63 44/62 45/64
Seawater Temperatures
Coastal Pacific Ocean waters will range between 54 and 57 degrees into Sunday.
Surf Report
A 6- to 8-foot west-northwesterly deep-water swell, with an 11- to 17-second period, is forecast along our coastline Thursday into Friday.
A 10- to 12-foot northwesterly swell, with a 15- to 17-second period, is expected to arrive along our shores Saturday and Sunday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
Make sure your family knows what to do when extreme weather, floods, debris flows, wildfires, other natural disasters or dangerous events occur.
Those kinds of things can happen quickly and catch you off guard. Make it a priority to create an emergency plan today.
Information about disaster preparedness is available by visiting www.pge.com.