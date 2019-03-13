High pressure building over the Central Coast on Wednesday will produce a pattern of moderate to fresh, 13 to 24 mph — and at times gusty — northeasterly Santa Lucia winds during the night and morning hours, bringing dry and warmer weather through next week.
In fact, high temperatures will reach into the 70s starting Saturday and continuing into next week.
The next chance of rain is forecast to start March 19 and continue through the end of the month.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
45/57 41/56 36/58 38/61 42/61 44/60
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters along the Central Coast will range between 53 and 56 degrees into Sunday.
Surf Report
An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with a 12- to 16-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Thursday, followed by a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with an 8- to 12-second period, Friday into Sunday.
A 12- to 14-foot westerly deep-water swell, with a 16- to 18-second period, is expected to arrive along our coastline March 20 through 24.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
If the weather models verify, stormy conditions are expected by March 18, which could result in downed power lines.
If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and keep yourself and others away.
Call 911 immediately to report the location of the line, then call Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s 24-hour Emergency and Customer Service Line toll-free at 800-743-5002.