Moderate to fresh, 13 to 24 mph northeasterly Santa Lucia winds that develop during the morning hours Wednesday will continue through Friday as high pressure builds over Central California.
That condition will cause the marine influence to wane and temperatures to rise into the 80s, if not the low 90s, by Friday.
Fire danger will escalate with development of any dry and strong wind events.
A low-pressure system is expected to push the high-pressure ridge eastward out of California next week, which should lead to cooler weather with night and morning marine low clouds.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
47/78 50/88 50/85 49/83 50/76 51/75 51/74
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean water temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
Wednesday's 3- to 5-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, will increase to 5 to 7 feet, with a 5- to 14- second period, Thursday into Sunday.
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with an 8- to 14-second period, is forecast to arrive along our coastline Monday and Tuesday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
For public safety, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. may need to turn off electricity in high-threat areas when extreme fire danger conditions occur.
The company will attempt to contact customers in advance, when possible, to allow time to prepare. To lean more, visit www.pge.com.