The northeasterly offshore Santa Lucia winds will usher in a cold air mass that will send overnight lows into the high 20s to low 30s in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday morning, with the daytime high in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Dry conditions will prevail through Friday as temperatures return closer to normal by the end of the work week.
A 978-millibar low-pressure system is expected to develop off the Pacific Northwest, and the associated cold front will move through the Santa Ynez Valley on Saturday with strong southerly winds and rain.
More widespread wind and rain is possible Sunday into Monday. In fact, unsettled weather may last into the following week as the Central Coast enters a wet weather pattern.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
31/61 39/61 37/58 41/57 42/57 42/58
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean temperatures will continue to range between 54 and 57 degrees into Friday.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with an 11- to 18-second period, is forecast along our coastline Thursday, increasing to 6 to 8 feet, with a 15- to 17-second period, on Friday and Saturday.
Combined with Saturday’s swell will be 5- to 7-foot southerly shallow-water seas.
An 8- to 10-foot west-northwesterly deep-water swell, with an 8- to 17-second period, is expected Sunday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
Storms can sometimes cause power outages. During and after such an event, keep away from flooded areas and downed trees. Those can hide downed power lines that are still energized.
If you see a downed power line, call 911 immediately. Then, call Pacific Gas and Electric Co. toll-free at 800-743-5000.