A 1,007-millibar low-pressure system that arrived this week is forecast to remain nearly stationary off Monterey Bay through Thursday.
The system is expected to bring gentle to moderate, 8- to 18-mph southerly winds, partly to mostly cloudy skies and night and morning marine low clouds with fog and drizzle.
In fact, heavy drizzle may be measurable Thursday morning.
Dry, clear and warmer weather is expected to return by Friday and continue into Sunday, with night and morning offshore Santa Lucia winds followed by fresh to strong, 19- to 31-mph northwesterly onshore winds.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
50/74 49/77 50/80 50/81 51/81 47/77 46/75
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean water temperatures will range between 57 and 61 degrees through Thursday, dropping to between 54 and 58 degrees Friday through Monday.
Surf Report
Hurricane Sergio will generate a 6- to 8-foot south-southwesterly deep-water swell, with a 13- to 15-second period, on Thursday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet by Friday.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 8-second period, is forecast along Saturday into Monday.
A higher-energy west-northwesterly swell could arrive along our coastline Oct. 19.
A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere deep-water swell, with an 18- to 20-second period, will arrive Friday, increasing to 3 to 5 feet, with a 17- to 19-second period, Saturday into Sunday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
Get ready for natural disasters before they happen so you won’t be caught off-guard when they materialize without warning.
To discover how you and your family can prepare for emergencies, visit www.pge.com.