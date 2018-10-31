Increasing high pressure over California will produce an extended period of dry and warm weather.
Moderate to fresh, 13 to 24 mph northeasterly winds will develop during the morning hours, followed by fresh to strong, 19 to 31 mph northwesterly winds during the afternoon hours.
Note: These afternoon northwesterly winds may reach strong to gale-force — 25 to 38 mph — levels into Thursday, especially near Point Conception. That will keep the marine low clouds to a minimum and the air temperatures above average.
The northeasterly wind pattern will result in a warming trend, and by Thursday, afternoon highs could once again be 10 degrees above normal away from the coast and in the low to mid-80s in Santa Ynez Valley.
Warm and dry conditions will continue into the weekend, and the extended period of dry offshore winds will increase fire danger sharply.
There are no clear signs of any precipitation through the first week of November. However, the long-range models are still indicating a shift to a wet pattern by the second week.
I sincerely hope they verify, but remember, such forecasts this far out are subject to a tremendous amount of change.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
50/85 52/88 52/84 50/84 49/80 47/77 49/75
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean water temperatures will range between 54 and 56 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
The northwesterly deep-water) sea and swell will decrease to 4 to 6 feet, with an 8- to 11-second period, on Thursday, lowering to 3 to 5 feet, with an 8- to 13-second period, on Friday.
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 12-second period, on Saturday into Sunday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
Hot and dry offshore winds always increase the risk of wildfire, especially when weeks have passed since the last measurable rainfall.
Be careful with all potential sources of ignition, remain alert for telltale signs of smoke and, if any is spotted, check local radio and television stations for evacuation orders or visit www.countyofsb.org/emergencyinfo.sbc.