The dry, clear and warmer weather with gusty northeasterly Santa Lucia winds experienced Wednesday will give way strong to gale-force, 25 to 38 mph northwesterly winds Thursday that will continue into Friday.
Daytime temperatures through the weekend will be mild, hovering in the mid- to upper 60s, while the nights will be crisp, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s.
There’s no rain on the horizon for the weekend, but the long-range models are predicting we’ll have a wet January.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat
40/68 42/67 42/66
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean water temperatures will range between 52 and 55 degrees Thursday into Friday.
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 7- to 12-second period, that swept the coastline Wednesday will continue into Thursday morning, increasing to 8 to 10 feet, with a 7- to 11-second period, Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
Take some time before the rains come to check your vehicle tires’ tread depth and pressure. When the rains do arrive, slow down and increase your following distance to allow time to react to other drivers’ actions.
Don’t forget: California law now requires you to have your headlights on anytime your windshield wipers are operating continuously.