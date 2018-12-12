Fresh to strong 19 to 31 mph — and at times gusty — Santa Lucia winds will continue into Thursday morning.
The northeasterly offshore winds will produce clear skies along the beaches, with cool mornings and mild afternoons.
However, areas of fog and stratus clouds, especially over the coastal mountains, will develop during the night and morning hours over this time frame.
A shift back to a more unsettled pattern with widespread rain could begin Friday night across the Central Coast, leading into another possible storm Sunday, with increasing southerly winds and between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain.
Fair and warmer weather should return by mid-week.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
40/71 42/65 41/60 42/59 42/63 44/59 42/60
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters along the coastline will range between 57 and 60 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with a 14- to 18-second period, is expected along our coastline Thursday and Friday, further increasing to 11 to 13 feet, with a 16- to 20-second period, on Saturday.
A 960 millibar storm with hurricane-force westerly winds in the Gulf of Alaska will produce a 14- to 16-foot west-northwesterly deep-water swell, with an 18- to 20-second period, along our coastline Sunday, peaking at 16 to 18 feet, with a 17- to 19-second period, on Monday.
Combined with that west-northwesterly swell will be southerly seas on Saturday into Sunday.
The west-northwesterly swell will be followed by a 15- to 17-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with an 18- to 20-second period, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
Storms and other weather-related events can sometimes cause power outages. During and after such an event, keep away from flooded areas and downed trees, because those areas can hide downed power lines that are energized.
Call 911 immediately if you see a downed power line. Then, call Pacific Gas and Electric Co. toll-free at 800-743-5000.