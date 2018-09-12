Low-pressure systems and associated cold fronts will continue to move through the far Pacific Northwest through next week, creating a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline.
That pressure gradient will produce strong to gale-force, 25 to 38 mph northwesterly afternoon winds along the shoreline, with night and morning low clouds with areas of fog and mist in the coastal regions.
That pattern will also produce gradually cooler temperatures throughout northern Santa Barbara County.
In fact, temperatures should track slightly below average this week, with overnight minimums having a fall-like feel as overnight temperatures are expected to get down into the upper 40s and low 50s for many Santa Ynez Valley locations.
Thursday’s high temperatures will reach low 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tues Wed
48/81 48/82 49/83 48/82 48/85 47/84 47/80
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean water temperatures will range between 55 and 58 degrees through Tuesday.
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly deep- water sea and swell, with a 5- to 9-second period, Thursday into Tuesday.
A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere deep-water swell, with a 19- to 21-second period, will arrive along our coastline Friday, increasing to 2 to 3 feet, with a 15- to 17-second period, Saturday into Sunday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
During a storm or power outage, avoid flooded locations and areas with downed trees. Both are typical places for downed lines to occur.
Remember to call 911 first to report downed lines. For more storm tips, visit www.pge.com.