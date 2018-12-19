For the rest of this week, generally dry and seasonable conditions are expected. Northeasterly Santa Lucia winds will produce clear skies with mild temperatures.
However, stratus clouds will develop over the coastal mountains, with areas of valley fog likely during the night and morning hours.
The next chance of rain, along with cooler temperatures, will be Monday and Tuesday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
41/68 42/65 40/62 41/61 39/59 38/58 37/58
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters along the shoreline will range between 54 and 57 degrees through the weekend.
Surf Report
A 10- to 12-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with a 24- to 26-second period, that rolled in Wednesday will peak at 11 to 13 feet, with an 18- to 20-second period, on Thursday.
Note: With a 6.2-foot high tide Thursday morning, coastal flooding may occur.
An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 14-second period, is forecast along our coastline Friday into Sunday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
Each year in the United States, more than 400 people are struck by lightning. There is no safe place outside in a thunderstorm.
Remember: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”