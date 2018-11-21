A major change in the weather pattern hit the Santa Ynez Valley on Wednesday as a series of storms began moving into the Central Coast with rain, strong southerly winds and snow in the Sierra Nevada.
The first cold front producing strong to gale-force, 25 to 38 mph southerly winds and rain Wednesday afternoon will continue into Thanksgiving Day morning. Total rainfall is expected to range between 0.75 and 1.50 inches.
Gentle to moderate, 8 to 18 mph southerly winds and partly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and cooler air temperatures are forecast for Thanksgiving Day.
Snow in the Sierra Nevada was expected above 5,000 feet Wednesday afternoon and night
Then a second cold front with southerly winds and rain showers is forecast to move through the Central Coast on Friday morning, followed by strong to gale-force northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon and night.
Showers will dissipate by Saturday morning as dry and cooler conditions settle in.
Gusty northeasterly Santa Lucia winds will produce dry and clear skies Sunday into Monday, but long-range models suggest wet and unsettled weather will return later next week
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
42/64 44/62 40/64 37/68 36/69 40/67
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters along the coastline will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
An 8- to 10-foot west-northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 12-second period, will roll into the Central Coast on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
That sea and swell will decrease to 4 to 6 feet, with a 7- to 11-second period, Sunday into Monday.
A prolonged period of high-energy west-northwesterly swell is forecast along our coastline starting Nov. 27 and continuing through Dec. 2.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is asking customers to update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts.
By keeping that information current, the utility can inform customers about the risks of approaching storms as well as wildfires.