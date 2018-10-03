A 1,001-millibar surface low and an associated warm and cold front that gradually moved into Santa Barbara County on Wednesday brought moderate to fresh, 13 to 24 mph southerly winds and an early-season rain and showers that may continue into Thursday morning.
Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.50 and 0.75 of an inch.
Moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force, 32 to 46 mph northwesterly winds along the coastline and dry conditions are forecast for Friday into Monday.
Another system is favored to drop southward into the northern part of the California around the middle of next week, keeping temperatures seasonable and bringing a continued chance for breezy and gusty winds at times.
No clear signs indicate more rainfall soon after this week.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
54/76 53/78 48/79 49/77 46/75 46/74 47/73
Seawater Temperatures
Ocean waters will range between 58 and 62 degrees through Thursday, decreasing Friday into Sunday to between 53 and 55 degrees.
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds along the California coastline will generate a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 7- to 17-second period, Thursday afternoon, increasing to 5 to 7 feet, with a 5- to 14-second period, on Friday.
That northwesterly sea and swell will further build to 7 to 9 feet, with a 5- to 12-second period, on Saturday, peaking at 10 to 12 feet, with a 5- to 11-second period, on Sunday. That will decrease to 7 to 9 feet, with a 5- to 11-second period, by Monday.
Combined with Saturday’s and Sunday's swell will be a 3- to 5-foot westerly swell, with a 19- to 21-second period.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
Launched in late March, Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Community Wildfire Safety Program has developed and implemented additional precautionary measures intended to further reduce wildfire threats and strengthen communities for the future.
The new safety measures are more critical than ever, given the dramatic increase in devastating wildfires the state has experienced during the 2017 and 2018 wildfire seasons. Visit www.pge.com for more information.