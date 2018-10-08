The forum for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board candidates is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the Little Theater on the high school campus at Highway 246 and North Refugio Road.
The field of candidates is large, with 11 people vying for three available seats.
Jan Clevenger is the only incumbent running for re-election. Both Kyle Abello and Jerry L. Swanitz decided not to run.
Challengers on the ballot are Eileen Preston, Lori Parker, Tory Babcock, John L. Baeke, Elizabeth S. Breen, Carl Johnson, Jessica Yacoub, Eric J. Zivic, Tyler Sprague and Kros Andrade.