The 2018 month-long Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest and Contest, running from Oct. 1 through October 31, has reportedly come to a close.
The contest wrap-up took place Thursday, Nov. 15 at the “Harvest Cup” trophy award ceremony during the monthly Valley-wide Chamber of Commerce Mixer at the Solvang Festival Theater.
The “2018 Harvest Cup: Best in the Valley” title and trophy was awarded to Solvang Hotel and Restaurant/ bar, The Landsby and Mad & Vin. They will hold the trophy through the end of the 2019 Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest.
The 6th annual valley-wide Scarecrow Fest competition was sponsored in part by Visit Santa Ynez Valley, and included the Valley communities of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang - the Scarecrow Fest originators.
The SYV Scarecrows, crafted by local businesses, organizations and individuals, were showcased across the Santa Ynez Valley in the three main communities of Solvang (including Ballard, plus a handful of scarecrows in Santa Ynez), Buellton and Los Olivos. The overall winning scarecrows from each town were eligible for the “2018 Harvest Cup: Best in the Valley” title and trophy, the winner of which was selected by an anonymous panel of Valley-wide judges.
Of 90 entries, Solvang’s 2018 “Popular Vote” winners were: Best Photo Opportunity, a tie between Holiday Inn Express and ZFolio Gallery; Best Use of Recycled Materials, Wandering Dog Wine Bar; Best Use of Business Theme, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital; Most Danish, The Home Connection; Spookiest, The Landsby / Mad & Vin; Most Humorous, a tie between Coast Plumbing Solutions and The Stone Cow; and Best “Actual” Scarecrow (meaning, scarecrows made with more traditional materials), The Good Life. In addition to the seven category winners determined by public voting, anonymous judges awarded a “Best Scarecrow” title to an overall City of Solvang winner, The Landsby and Mad & Vin, which went on to compete for--and win--the 2018 Harvest Cup.
About 20 businesses participated in Los Olivos' Scarecrow Fest, with visitors and residents voting on their favorites. Winners placed in the following categories: Best Los Olivos Scarecrow, Stolpman Vineyards; Most Humorous, Bien Nacido & Solomon Hills Estate Wines; Spookiest, Zinke Wine Co.; Best Business Theme, Stolpman Vineyards; Best Natural Materials, Honey Paper. The overall Los Olivos scarecrow winner was Stolpman Vineyards who represented the town in the quest for the “2018 Harvest Cup” trophy.
The Buellton Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau sponsored this year’s annual Buellton Scarecrow Fest, and were judged by locals, tourists and merchants, as well as a panel of judges; winners fell into the following categories: Windmill Nursery, Best Use of Natural Materials; Jim Vreeland Ford, Most Humorous; Zaca Center Preschool, Best Use of Business Theme; and Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, Spookiest. Buellton’s “Best Scarecrow” winner, Sideways Inn, represented the City in the Valley-wide contest.
More information about each year’s Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest will soon be available at www.syvscarecrows.com (web site is currently under reconstruction) as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at facebook.com/SYVScarecrowFest, twitter.com/SYVscarecrows and instagram.com/SYVscarecrows or reach out to Anna Ferguson-Sparks of Stiletto Marketing at 1.877.327.2656 or via email info@stilettomarketing.com.