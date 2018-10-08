For the sixth year, the communities of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang will showcase their creative Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest and Contest masterpieces through Oct. 31. The Santa Ynez Valley is expected to boast upwards of 150 scarecrows this year — the public is invited to judge and vote for their favorites in the “field”. The SYV Scarecrows, crafted by local businesses, individuals and school organizations, will be showcased throughout the Valley.

Each of the Santa Ynez Valley towns holds their own, individual Scarecrow Fest and associated contest; the rules vary slightly from town to town, but all have the ultimate goal of appointing a “Best Scarecrow” to represent each respective town in the quest for the valleywide Harvest Cup trophy. The winning scarecrows from each town will be eligible for the “2018 Harvest Cup: Best in the Valley” title and trophy, the winner of which will be announced at a Nov. 14 ceremony in Solvang.

More information about this year’s Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest is available at www.syvscarecrows.com. Scarecrow seekers may also follow the Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest happenings on Facebook at facebook.com/SYVScarecrowFest. Scarecrow voters and visitors are also encouraged to use the hashtag #syvscarecrows in their posts about the SYV Scarecrow Fest.

Questions about the 2018 Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest may be directed to Anna Ferguson-Sparks, Stiletto Marketing, at (877) 327-2656 or info@stilettomarketing.com