The Santa Ynez girls soccer team defeated Morro Bay 5-0 on Dec. 11
The Santa Ynez Pirates scored four first-half goals against the Morro Bay Pirates in a non-league game in Santa Ynez.
Lexi Hemming scored in the eighth minute, followed by Monica Pizano in the 15th, Jazz Feeley in the 20th and Pizano again in the 22nd.
Amelia Villa completed the scoring with a goal in the 58th minute in the second half.
Brookelyn Fletcher had two saves in the shutout.
Santa Ynez (2-2-1) is off until Saturday when they play Apple Valley at the Newport Harbor Tournament.
Boys Basketball
Morro Bay 52, Santa Ynez 43
In a battle of longtime Pirate rivals, the Morro Bay Pirates topped the Santa Ynez Pirates in a non-league boys basketball game Tuesday night at Morro Bay High School.
Santa Ynez led by three points, 25-22, at halftime and again, 38-35, at the end of three quarters but a strong 17-5 fourth quarter powered Morro Bay to the win.
“They made their shots at the end and we didn’t,” said Santa Ynez assistant coach Manny Molera in a telephone interview after the game. “It was a tough loss because we had them and we let them get away.”
Nate Rogers led Santa Ynez with 10 points and five rebounds, Ryan Rennick had eight points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals, Siggy Porter added eight points and Ryan Devitt had six points.
Santa Ynez (6-5) plays at the Carpinteria Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday with their first game against Bishop Diego Thursday night at 8 p.m.
Boys soccer
Lompoc 3, Dunn 0
The Braves got goals from three different players in their road win down in Los Olivos on Thursday afternoon.
Michael Reyes, Alex Gonzalez and Tomasso Prosperi all scored for LHS (4-5-1 overall).
Men's basketball
Los Angeles Southwest Classic
Hancock 84, Orange Coast College 69
LOS ANGELES - Starter Spirit Ricks scored 13 points, and three Hancock College players scored in double figures as the Bulldogs (8-2) defeated the Pirates in a first-round tournament game at Los Angeles Southwest College.
Hancock back-ups Xavier Cooper and J.T. Riddick scored 12 points each, and another Hancock reserve, Diego Lucas, added 10.