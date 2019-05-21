Under the direction of members Jim Vreeland and Bill Hanke, Santa Ynez Valley Rotarians treated 73 very enthusiastic members of the Solvang Senior Center to a delicious dinner on Wednesday, May 8.
The dining hall was packed with friends, old and new, ready to kick off May with a rousing evening of fellowship and joy.
The evening’s meal started with a tasty green salad and continued with plates of delicious BBQ flank steak, tender green beans, and scalloped potatoes. Tart and tangy lemon bars, topped with dollops of cream, finished off the meal.
This was the first dinner night for several of the Center’s new members and they were not disappointed in the least as they also witnessed the fun and joy of this community when everyone sang a big “Happy Birthday” to Phyllis Axtell.
This was followed by a gregarious round of raffles and drawings which included a pair of tickets to the SYV Master Chorale’s Sunday Spring Concert graciously donated by the Chorale.
Before the evening ended, Center President Alice Olla made announcements regarding the Chorale’s performance and the Center’s Capital Campaign.
Executive Director Ellen Albertoni, reminded members about the many upcoming events being held at the Center: the annual Mother’s Day Luncheon, a special performance of “Hamilton” by Jonata students, and the annual birdwatching trip at month’s end.
The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club has had a wonderful longstanding supportive relationship with the Solvang Senior Center. Not only do they sponsor an annual dinner night, but they also help fund the Center’s Dial-A-Ride program and have several members who were instrumental in helping the Center obtain their van through Vikings, Vreeland Ford and Wheels n’ Windmills.
Many thanks to our fun loving gracious Rotarian hosts.