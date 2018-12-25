As part of a five-year tradition celebrating Solvang's roots, the piano students of Michele Ausserbauer performed traditional Christmas Danish songs for the residents of the Friendship House on Dec. 8.
The music selections such as Kimer 1 Klokker Fantasi, Den toppede Home, Gamle Berliner #15 and the Prince of Denmark's March, were provided by the Elverhoj Museum. Other traditional Christmas music along with folk and Hanukkah songs were also performed.
Dr. Ausserbauer, a music teacher who studied with Ethel Leginska, pupil of Theodor Leschetizky and Theresa Renner, pupil of Bela Bartok, brought a group of talented musicians to perform and teach Danish heritage and tradition to the attentive audience.
Narrator Beckett Smalldon also shared with the audience a variety of Danish traditions such as the "Yule Man" and the creation of pleated handmade decorations called Yule hearts that hang from the Yule tree, in addition to other customary holiday activities celebrated in Denmark.