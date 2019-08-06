Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) has hired Kristen Stewart to fill the position of brand and marketing manager.
In her new role, Stewart will work to embolden the impact of major fundraising events such as the Polo Classic, Vino de Sueños, and the Wine Country Bike Trek; strengthen relationships with donors; and expand PHP’s brand across Santa Barbara County.
Dean Palius, PHP CEO, said “we are incredibly pleased to welcome Kristina back to our team. It is not very often that you can recruit an experienced and skilled manager that also knows your organization and culture for service.”
Stewart's extensive experience in nonprofit work began in the late-90s with a life-changing experience as a cyclist and fundraiser with the American AIDS Rides.
Since then, she has served on the development teams at several organizations including the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, Santa Barbara Foundation, and Children’s Bureau of Southern California.
Originally from the Midwest, Stewart is particularly passionate about early childhood development, and believes strong communities begin with healthy families.
As a resident of Santa Ynez, when not at work, Stewart enjoys hiking Midland School trails, cycling in Happy Canyon, and spending time with friends, family, her cat Jackson, and her brand new granddaughter, Avery Mae.