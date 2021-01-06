You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Ynez Valley News to modify Tuesday ‘Extra’, expand Thursday coverage
From the Editor

Santa Ynez Valley News to modify Tuesday ‘Extra’, expand Thursday coverage

Content to focus on advertising, supporting local businesses

  • Updated

The Santa Ynez Valley News will be modifying the free Tuesday Santa Ynez Valley Extra edition that is mailed to residents of the Santa Ynez Valley. The legacy Thursday edition of the Santa Ynez Valley News will be expanded to make our great local newspaper even better!

Starting Jan. 19, content in the Santa Ynez Valley Extra will focus on supporting our businesses with an advertising emphasis.

Changes that coincide with this shift as we continue delivering news and information that our Valley readers and advertisers value include:

• Subscribers will receive a robust Thursday edition that contains a full week of news, sports and opinion from the Santa Ynez Valley and the northern Santa Barbara County region.

• New to our expanded edition will be more community and faith-based news, in addition to spotlights on local businesses and nonprofits.

• We’ll include all your favorite features, such as Lights & Sirens, and columnists such as Judith Dale, Ron Colone, and Tony Tomeo.

• Local sports, letters to the editor and opinion also will continue with expanded sections, and you’ll continue receiving news on a daily basis on our website: syvnews.com.

• All print subscribers receive full access to the syvnews.com website as well as the electronic replica edition (e-edition). New subscribers only need to create a website account using the email listed on their subscription. Subscribers can call 805-925-2691 with any questions regarding the changes, their website account, or subscription in general.

• The Santa Ynez Valley News is available only by a $30 annual subscription and is delivered every Thursday.

Finally, we'd like to thank you for reading and for your support during this transition.

