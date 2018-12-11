The Santa Ynez Valley News will move closer to a 100-year milestone Tuesday, Dec. 11, when the newspaper marks its 93rd year of serving the community.
Although the newspaper has had more than a dozen owners and the technology used to produce and deliver it has changed radically since the first issues hit the news racks on Dec. 11, 1925, one thing remains the same.
The set of principles behind gathering the who, what, when, where and why — and sometimes how — of the news and the way it’s reported remains unchanged.
The paper was launched by Oscar Powell and eventually came under the ownership Karl Jorgensen and partner Richard Kintzel, who made perhaps one of the wisest management decisions in its history.
In 1947, they named King Merrill the paper’s first news editor.
Merrill had printer’s ink running in his veins. His great-grandfather was wounded in a battle as a correspondent covering the Civil War, and his father had worked on numerous New Jersey newspapers.
Under Merrill’s leadership, the Santa Ynez Valley News won a number of awards, including the prestigious General Excellence Award for newspapers of less than 3,500 circulation from the California Newspaper Publishers Association in 1973.
Another notable hire during Merrill’s tenure was Elaine Revelle, who came on board as a young journalist in 1966 when the newspaper’s office was on Copenhagen Drive in Solvang.
Her first assignment was covering a toddler’s birthday party, but that same year she would score a coup for a budding reporter by refusing to be pushed into the shadows by an experienced but overbearing news veteran and photographing Ronald Reagan on the campaign trail for governor of California.
Reagan was on his way to the American Legion Hall — where the Santa Ynez Valley News office is located today — on Second Street in Solvang.
Revelle not only got a photo of him exiting his plane but also convinced him to do it again, just to make sure she had the shot.
Experiment in ownership
In 1974, Merrill resigned his post — although he would come back to it some 10 years later — and Jorgensen sold the newspaper to Richard Christensen and a group of five investors.
It’s unclear if Merrill resigned because the newspaper was sold or if it was sold because Merrill resigned.
Regardless, Christensen later said it was a mistake — not financially, but politically — for the paper to be owned and operated by a committee of six journalism novices.
Like many people who have started or purchased a newspaper, they discovered the relentless task of cranking out an issue every week is far more work than it seems on the surface, and they ended up selling it just a year later.
In 1981, the Santa Ynez Valley News was purchased by Peg Johnson, who under the new title of editor and publisher trimmed some of the dead wood out of the staff and put the newspaper back on sound financial ground.
Among her new hires was a 24-year-old inexperienced writer and physics major named Ron Colone, who was more familiar with touring in a rock ‘n’ roll band than journalism.
Starting as a sports and education editor, Colone eventually began writing a column that became one of the most popular in the newspaper’s history.
Johnson also hired newby reporter Bert Etling in 1982, and he would go on to become the editor of the Ashland Daily Tidings in Oregon.
Eventually, after 30 years as the Santa Ynez Valley News’ longest continuous owner, Johnson retired, and the newspaper was acquired by Lee Enterprises to become part of its Central Coast group of newspapers, which at that time included the Santa Maria Times, the Lompoc Record, Space Country Times, the Times-Press-Recorder and the Adobe Press.
Johnson’s longevity as part of the newspaper’s staff has now been eclipsed by Claudia Delgado, general manager and advertising account executive, who has been with the Santa Ynez Valley News for 31 years.
After all these years
Like most surviving newspapers, the Santa Ynez Valley News has seen the technology of publishing evolve in ways undreamed of half a century ago.
Old-timers have seen the tools go from typewriters to computers, from large-format to 35mm film cameras to digital photography, from hot lead typesetting to phototypesetting to direct-to-print text and from letterpress to offset printing.
And the evolution is continuing, with the news business turning away from the printed papers stacked in racks, rolled and bagged and thrown in subscribers’ yards to coverage that appears on websites, in tweets and on cell phones in virtually real time with ongoing updates as stories develop.
But one thing that’s remained constant among weekly newspapers like the Santa Ynez Valley News is the desire to report what’s happening in local communities, the simple day-to-day activities of ordinary people and the amazing acts of extraordinary people.
Despite all the rhetoric and hype about “fake news” thrown at big daily newspapers, journalists at community newspapers like the Santa Ynez Valley News keep quietly working away, reporting as fairly and accurately as they can the stories their readers care about.