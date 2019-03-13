The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale is offering early bird tickets (10 percent discount) until April 16 for its 40th Anniversary Celebration Concerts in May.
The 50-member Chorale, made up of musicians and singers from other local groups and a 17-piece orchestra, will perform on Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.
The special anniversary program begins with Joseph Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass and concludes with jazz standards, contemporary tunes and rock covers including Duke Ellington’s "It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing," Cole Porter’s "Kiss Me Kate," Dolly Parton’s "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," and Swedish pop group ABBA’s "Waterloo" and "Take a Chance On Me."
Early bird tickets and general information are available at syvchorale.org.