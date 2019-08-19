The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale has announced a new board of directors.
Erica Miller, an accomplished vocalist and musician was elected board president, according to a spokesperson for the group.
Miller said that her goal is to help the Chorale be a group that has fun collaborating together to make beautiful music.
Other inducted officers include: Dr. Michel Elgin, director, Casey Bemis, vice president, Richard Lane, treasurer, Dana Stewart, secretary, and board members Edna and Shane Berg, Kay Dominguez, Ted Dorsey, Vida Gustafson, Inge Plier and Becky Reid.
With a commitment to making the Chorale accessible to all who want to sing regardless of financial status, the Chorale spokesperson says seasonal fees covering music and rehearsal costs have been reduced to $50 per semester, and scholarships are available.
The Master Chorale is a member-supported, non-profit organization that performs diverse choral music accompanied by professional musicians.
For more information about joining, visit www.syvchorale.org or email info@syvchorale.org.