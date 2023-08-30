The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and the Santa Ynez Valley News are proud this year to again honor those in our Valley who go above and beyond in their service to our communities.
Judy Canby has been selected as the Santa Ynez Valley 2023 Woman of the Year, and Frank Ostini has been named 2023 Man of the Year in recognition of their leadership and extensive efforts to give back.
They were chosen by a panel of board members of the foundation, editors of the Valley News and former honorees, based on nominations made by Valley residents.
The panel also voted to present the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Rona Barrett.
Doug and Sue Herthel will be recognized with the Stuart C. Gildred Award, developed by Foundation members in 2016 to recognize Gildred's legacy of service in the Valley and to ensure that "great community heroes" are celebrated.
Volunteers of the Year in three categories were chosen as well. They are Terry Bunn, youth; Susie Margolis Pierson, community enhancement; and JoAnn Taylor, health and human services.
All the honorees will be recognized Oct. 15 at a gala awards event.
The Valley Foundation, founded in 1991, has as its mission improving the lives of people in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos, by investing in programs that feed the poor, promote health, nurture seniors, challenge youth and inspire the community to make a difference.
The foundation and the Valley News created the Man and Woman of the Year program in 1995 to recognize local residents for their volunteerism.
In addition to recognition plaques, the Man and Woman of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement honorees each receive $1,000 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice. Volunteers of the Year receive $250 each.
Profiles of each honoree will be published in the Valley News in the weeks leading up to the award ceremony.