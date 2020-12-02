You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Ynez Valley High School grad Lita Wright earns Dean's Award at Colgate University

Santa Ynez Valley High School grad Lita Wright earns Dean's Award at Colgate University

113020 Lita Wright

2019 graduate of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Lita Wright earns Dean's Award with Distinction at Colgate University.

 Contributed Photo

Lita Wright, a 2019 Santa Ynez Valley Union High School graduate and member of Colgate University's Class of 2023, has earned the spring 2020 Dean's Award with Distinction, according to a university spokesman.

Students who receive a term GPA of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2020 semester earn the university's Dean's Award with Distinction, the spokesman said.

Colgate University offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 3,000 students in central New York.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

