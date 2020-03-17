Santa Ynez Valley Foundation creates local emergency fund in response to COVID-19

In an effort to help bring the community together and help the most vulnerable in our community, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation has announced the creation of the “Coronavirus Relief Fund” to support the local non-profit sector.

The Foundation has connected with long-time partners that have been providing these services for many years to understand what is needed and to provide relief funding.

"In these challenging times, we are all looking to help our neighbors in need. In Santa Ynez and Los Alamos, the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the ability of many of our seniors and at-risk individuals and families to afford food, rent, and basic care. It is clear that we must address not only the health ramifications of the virus itself, but the economic impact of business closures and work stoppages on the entire community as well," said Anne Christensen, Foundation executive director.

Said Hayley Firestone Jessup, President of the Santa Ynez Foundation: "What makes the Valley so special are the people who live here. Time and time again, you see the community come together to extend a hand to those who need it most. At this time please continue your support of the nonprofit sector in whatever capacity you see fit."