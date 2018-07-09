Santa Ynez Valley Events Calendar: Places to Go, Things to Do
Entertainment & Events:
June 22 to Sept. 3: "The John and Peggy Maximus Gallery at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will exhibit fifty rare historic prints" from its unique collection of more than 3,500 engravings and lithographs relating to the history of scientific research and exploration. Entry to the summer exhibit The Art of Natural History: Rare Treasures from our Antique Print Collection is free with paid Museum admission. The Maximus Gallery is open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM.
Thurs., July 12: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. "Burgers & Dogs BBQ with “Make It Last All Night” Tom Petty Tribute Band" Featuring lead singer/guitarist Erich Schneider from Los Angeles, this classic rock Tom Petty Tribute Band will get you singing along to hits such as “American Girl,” "Breakdown," "I Won't Back Down," "Free Fallin'" and “Learning to Fly.”
Sat., July 14: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. “Veterans Appreciation BBQ” Solvang VFW Post 7139 and American Legion Post 160 are hosting a free Veterans’ Appreciation BBQ at 6PM in Santa Ynez. All Valley veterans and their spouses or significant others are invited. County and National Veterans Administration Representatives will be there to answer questions on VA benefits and care. For additional information, exact location, invitation and RSVP, call Alvin Salge at 805-693-9133 or 805-245-1763 or alvinsalge@ymail.com.
Sat, Jul 14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. "Canning Your Backyard Bounty" Using locally sourced fruit, explore both sweet and savory options for one of the world's oldest food preservation practices. Event located at Los Alamos Senior Center, 690 Bell St., Los Alamos. For more information about classes and events through Cal-Folk of Los Alamos, email LearnStuff@Cal-Folk.com; contact at 805-635-7315 or visit www.cal-folk.com. Class fees vary and go to pay instructors and cover event costs.
Sat., July 14: 7 p.m "Marine Biologist to Lecture about Sharks in Southern California Waters" The public is invited to “Tracking Sharks in the Waters off Southern California,” a free lecture with Dr. Christopher G. Lowe, Director of the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach (CSULB). This presentation is about underwater exploration and research into the natural history of sharks. It will be held at Stacy Hall at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Los Olivos. For more information, contact Carey McKinnon at (805) 688-4214.
Sat., July 14: starts at 6 p.m. "A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain" Chef Brooke's and Chef Owens of K' Syrah in Solvang will serve some of Bourdain's favorite global food items and street food. Ticketed reception runs 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.; after 9 p.m., the cash bar will open up to the public. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a local mental health organization. Purchase tickets through Eventbrite at https://ksyrah-solvang-anthony-bourdain-tickets-july-14.eventbrite.com
Sun., July 15: 3-5 p.m. “Jazz & Beyond” concert series. Café Odessa returns to Solvang for the 7th annual , performing under the oaks in the Solvang Festival Theater’s Patron’s Garden, 420 2nd Street, Solvang. Shawn Oshmiansky’s group plays a unique mixture of Traditional Jazz, Classical, Folk, and Eastern European Jazz, Jazz Manouche, and even Dixieland. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Wine, beer & cheese/fruit plates available for purchase. For more information and tickets, go to SolvangFestivalTheater.org or call 805-686-1789.
Fri., July 20: 8 p.m. "Calibre 50 to perform at the Chumash Casino Resort" Calibre 50 has also won back-to-back Lo Nuestro Awards for Regional Mexican Group or Duo of the Year in 2017 and 2016. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Fri., July 20: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. "The New Hidden Wings Adventure: Full Time “Jobs and Life” Program" Parent’s Open House for for people with special needs. Program begins August 27, 2018. Come, Learn, and Create! Orientation at The Hidden Wings House, located at 517 Atterdag Road, Solvang. Contact Jim or Julie Billington at 805-705-3918. Visit www.hiddenwings.org for more information.
Sat., July 21: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. "Buttonwood celebrates 50th Anniversary with 'Rockin’ our Roots' concerts" Concert will feature two rockin’ bands with a portion of the proceeds directly benefits Explore Ecology, an environmental education and arts non-profit based in Santa Barbara, including their School Gardens program. Tickets are $50 and include a logo GoVino glass, two generous pours of wine, and admission to the concert. Tickets can be purchased online at https://buttonwood-rockin-our-roots.eventbrite.com or by calling Buttonwood Winery directly at (805) 688-3032.
Sat, Jul 21: 9 a.m. to noon "Artisan Soap" Learn to make small batch soaps like you see at the farmer's market. Event located at Bedford Winery, 448 Bell St, Los Alamos. For more information about classes and events through Cal-Folk of Los Alamos, email LearnStuff@Cal-Folk.com; contact at 805-635-7315 or visit www.cal-folk.com. Class fees vary and go to pay instructors and cover event costs.
Sat, Jul 21: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. "Playing the Blues" Life got you down? Learn to play the blues! Contact for Los Alamos-based location. For more information about classes and events through Cal-Folk of Los Alamos, email LearnStuff@Cal-Folk.com; contact at 805-635-7315 or visit www.cal-folk.com. Class fees vary and go to pay instructors and cover event costs.
Sun, Jul 22: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. "The Art of Listening" Step off the grid for a day and expand the way you listen to yourself and others. Contact for Santa Ynez Valley-based location. For more information about classes and events through Cal-Folk of Los Alamos, email LearnStuff@Cal-Folk.com; contact at 805-635-7315 or visit www.cal-folk.com. Class fees vary and go to pay instructors and cover event costs.
Sat., Jul 28: 9 a.m. "The fourth annual Vintners 5 Miler and Finish Line Festival" to take place at Sanford Winery and Vineyards. This unique running event, hosted by Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation, starts at in front of the winery and covers a five mile course suitable for runners of all abilities. Runners and walkers of all ages are eligible to participate. Registration for the event is available at www.sbvintnersrun.com. The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation welcomes event sponsors from the local community. If your company is interested, please contact Elaina Kroll at elaina@sbvf.org.
Sat, Jul 28, 9 a.m. to Jul 29, noon "Bread Boards & Pizza Peels" Design and finish your own bread board or Pizza Peel in this two-day class. Contact for Los Alamos-based location. For more information about classes and events through Cal-Folk of Los Alamos, email LearnStuff@Cal-Folk.com; contact at 805-635-7315 or visit www.cal-folk.com. Class fees vary and go to pay instructors and cover event costs.
Tues., July 31: 6:30 p.m. "Cultural Treasures of Japan video orientation" presented at the Solvang Lutheran Church Parish Hall by Linda Johansen. The scheduled group trip to Japan is slated for March 3 – 16, 2019. Those registering for the trip that evening with a deposit and cancellation insurance will receive a $150 discount per person. RSVP to Linda Johansen at 805 686-1644 to attend. (Highlights of the trip will be: Tokyo, Asakusa and Yanaka Ginza, a Tea Ceremony, Hakone, Lake Ashi Cruise, Scenic Cable Car, Matsumoto Castle, Takayama, Hida Beef Dinner and Sake Tasting, Shirakawa-go, Kanazawa, Kyoto, Bullet Train, Hiroshima and the Peace Memorial, all gratuities except for guides and bus driver and a Geisha Show.)
Fri., Aug 3: 8 p.m. "Pinoy pop singers Kuh Ledesma and Zsa Zsa Padilla, joined by comedians Nanette Inventor and Mitch Valdesat perform" at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 & $65. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Thurs., Aug. 9: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. "Santa Maria Style Tri-Tip BBQ with “Just Dave” Country Band Featuring lead singer, acoustic guitarist and out-of-this-world harmonica player "Just" Dave Bernal, this band plays some high-energy rockin' and legit country tunes, as well as some fun originals. For ticket purchases and any questions, please call Summer Supper Concert Series event coordinator Yvonne Lowe at 805-688-1815 or yvonne@smitv.org or the St. Mark’s office at 805-688-4454; or visit www.smitv.org and https://www.smitv.org/syv-summer-supper-concerts.html
Sun., Aug. 12: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m."7th Annual Jazz & Beyond concert series presents: The Kristin Korb Trio" performing under the oaks in the Solvang Festival Theater’s Patron’s Garden, 420 2nd Street, Solvang. Straight from Denmark, the Kristin Korb and her talented supporting musicians are making their first-ever appearance in Solvang. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Wine, beer & cheese/fruit plates available for purchase. For more information and tickets, go to SolvangFestivalTheater.org or call 805-686-1789.
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Free Nutrition & Diabetes Education classes/ Summer 2018:
Friday, June 8, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Healthy Eating on a Budget
Monday, June 11, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Conquering Diabetes Complications
Friday, June 15, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon –Alcohol Effects
Monday, June 18, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Diabetes Management Options
Monday, June 25, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Diabetes & Exercise: What You Need to Know
Friday, June 22, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Feeding Fido (and other dogs) Healthfully
Friday, June 29, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Potluck Party!
Friday, July 6, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Let’s Talk About Coffee & Caffeine
Friday, July 13, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Artificial Sweeteners Analyzed
Friday, July 27, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Protein Powder Comparisons
Friday, August 3, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Summertime Smoothies
Friday, August 10, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Grocery Store Tour
Friday, August 24, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Ask Me Anything!
Friday, August 31, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon – Keys to Weight Loss
For more information call 805-688-6431 or visit www.cottagehealth.org/syvch
Santa Ynez Valley Libraries:
June 1 through August 15, for all ages! “CHOOSE ADVENTURE!” SBPL’s Summer Reading Program: Signups online start June 1, or come in to a local branch after June 7 to sign up in person! K-6th grades, and Teens: Pick up a prize each week you visit the library to tell us about what you are reading! Win a prize when you have read 1,000 minutes! Adults: Fill out a ticket for a chance to win a prize every time you check out a book! Winners drawn weekly!
In June: Every Mon., 11 a.m., “Preschool Storytime” Bringing your preschooler to storytime will help get them ready to read! Stay for a craft or play session afterward and make a new friend. Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115
Every Tue., 10:30 a.m., “Preschool Storytime” Bringing your preschooler to storytime will help get them ready to read! Stay for a craft or play session afterward and make a new friend. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Every Wed. 10:30 a.m., “Wiggly Storytime” Short stories, songs, rhymes, and activities for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Be ready to participate with your child, and spend some time being silly together. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Every Tue., 5:30-6:30 p.m., “One-on-One Tutoring: E and Audiobooks on your Mobile Device” Drop in for a free 20 minute session with volunteer Bethany C., and start accessing the library’s free online materials. Bring your device (E-reader, tablet, laptop, or smartphone). Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115
June 12 & 26; July 24 & 31; Aug 14: 11:30-12:30 p.m., “Reading with Dogs” Our Tail Waggin’ Tutors help young readers practice reading skills by reading aloud to the kindest, least judgmental listeners around. Drop in for a 10-15 minute individual session with a “tutor.” Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115
June & July, Every Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Reading with Dogs” Our Tail Waggin’ Tutors help young readers practice reading skills by reading aloud to the kindest, least judgmental listeners around. Drop in for a 10-15 minute individual session with a “tutor.” Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Thurs., June 21 & July 19: 4-5 p.m. "Pokemon Trading Card Club" Solvang Library Trade, battle, win cards! Players of Magic the Gathering also welcome.
Fri, June 15- Aug 10: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. "ReadAloud" A play-reading group for adult, teens and children 9 and up! Join us! All are welcome, please call or email to reserve a spot and a script.
First Saturdays, June 2, July 7, Aug 4: 11 a.m. – noon "Coding Club" at the Buellton Library. Come learn about code, and what you can create! All ages welcome, best for ages 8 and up.
Third Saturdays, June 16, July 21, Aug 18: 4 p.m. -5 p.m. "Coding Club" at the Solvang Library. Come learn about code, and what you can create! All ages welcome, best for ages 8 and up.
Galleries:
Art Hus: 475 First St., Solvang. Features local artists’ fine art and handmade crafts. Daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-686-1892.
Cypress Gallery: 119 E. Cypress Ave., Lompoc. Open noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. 805-737-1129.
Fine Art Nature and Landscape Photography by Christopher L.T. Brown: 446 Alisal Road., Suite 19, Solvang. Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; private viewings by appointment. 805-694-8626 visit TychoBrown.com.
Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association: 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Daily 10 am. to 5 p.m. Showcases the work of 40 regional artists; its Guild Room is home of the Artist Guild of the Santa Ynez Valley.
Gerlach Photography Gallery: 1539 Mission Drive, Solvang. Large format photography of the Santa Ynez Valley by Philip Gerlach. 805-693-0031.
Inez Gallery: 2446 Alamo Pintado, Los Olivos. Fine art and handmade goods. Thurs. through Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-688-8884.
Judith Hale Gallery: 1693 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang. Inside Solvang Antiques. Contemporary art including traditional and Western themes. Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 805-688-1222.
Pavlov Art Gallery: 1608 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. Original artwork by contemporary artists in various styles and mediums. Daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-686-1080..
Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery: 1693 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang. Exhibiting original works dating back to the 18th C. Daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-686-2322 or visit solvangantiques.com.
The C Gallery: 466 Bell St., Los Alamos. Contemporary art with contemplative edge. Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Saturday, Sunday noon-5 p.m. 805-344-3807 or connie@thecgallery.com.
Zaca Creek Art Gallery: 91 Second St., Suite C, Buellton. Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekends by appointment. 805-688-2270.
Museums:
Buellton Historical Society: Upstairs at Pea Soup Andersen’s, Buellton. Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. sorensam@verizon.net
Neal Taylor Nature Center: Tuesday through Sunday. 805-693-0691 or visit clnaturecenter.org.
Elverhoj Museum of History and Art: 1624 Elverhoj Way, Solvang. Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; private tours by appointment. 805-686-1211.
Hans Christian Andersen Museum: Upstairs at The Book Loft, 1680 Mission Drive, Solvang. Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-688-2052.
La Purisima Mission State Historic Park: 2295 Purisima Road, Lompoc. Exhibits showcase the history from its founding to the present. Call for hours. 805-733-3713
Old Mission Santa Ines: 1760 Mission Drive. Self-guided tours of the museum daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-688-4815.
Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Parks-Janeway Carriage House: 3596 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. Wednesday through Sunday noon to 4 p.m. 805-688-7889 or visit santaynezmuseum.org.
Solvang Vintage Motorcycle Museum: 320 Alisal Road, Solvang. Vintage and rare motorcycles including European race bikes. Saturday- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-686-9522 or visit motosolvang,com
Wildling Art Museum: 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 805-688-1082 or visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.
Ongoing:
Daily: Cachuma Lake Recreation Area offers wildlife cruises, fishing, nature walks, Junior Rangers, and a hands-on Nature Center and boat rentals. 805-688-4515 or visit countyofsb.org/parks.
Daily: Clairmont Lavendar Farms. 2480 Roblar Ave., Los Olivos. Wednesday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 805-688-7505 or visit clairmontfarms.com.
Daily: Life Enrichment Day Care program for dependent seniors at Friendship House, 880 Friendship La., Solvang. 805-688-8748.
Daily: OstrichLand USA. 610 E. Highway 246, Solvang. Feed ostriches, gift shop, fresh ostrich and emu eggs. Open 9 a.m. to dusk. Call 805-686-9696 or visit ostrichlandusa.com.
Daily: Segway Tours of Solvang. 453 Atterdag Road, Solvang. Call 805-688-8899 or visit www.advoutwest.com/ca-tours/ca-segway.html
Daily: Wheel Fun Rentals. Four-wheeled surrey and cruiser bike rentals. 9 a.m. to dusk. 475 First St., Solvang. Call 688-0091 or visit wheelfunrentals.com
Daily: Zaca Creek Nine Hole Public Golf Course. Daily sunrise to sunset. No tee times. 223 Shadow Mountain Drive, Buellton. 805-691-9272 or 805-720-4080.
Daily: AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings. 688-4304 for times and locations.
Sundays: 8-10 a.m. Santa Ynez Valley Cars & Coffee. Classic, sports and muscle cars, coffee, and camaraderie. El Rancho Marketplace. For more information, call Peter at 805-451-4163 or Phil at 805-801-1736.
Sundays: FAA (Food Addicts Anonymous) meets at 6 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Alano Club, 320 Alisal Road, Solvang. 805-757-7783 or visit foodaddicts anonymous.org.
Mondays: 6:30 p.m. Divorce Care Support Group; 805-688-5171 to register.
Mondays: Senior t’ai chi classes at the Solvang Senior Center. 688-1086.
Mondays: Buellton 4-H meets on the third Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Buellton Senior Center. 805-688-6180 or email buellton4h@yahoo.com.
Mondays: Lucky Clover 4-H meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Grange in Los Olivos. Contact Cameme Haws at 805-688-6021 or heehaws@comcast.net.
Mondays: Friendship House Auxiliary meets second Monday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at Netzer House. 805-688-8748 or info@friendshiphouse.com.
Mondays: Los Alamos Senior Center is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to anyone who quilts, knits, crochets. Drop-ins welcome. For more information, call 805-662-8920.
Mondays and Thursdays: Arthritis Foundation’s Exercise Program at Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang. 10:15-11:15 a.m. 805-688-3793.
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays: Stress relief; Meditation Mondays; Tapping Tuesdays; Chakra Thursdays at Valley Holistic Healing, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hwy. 246, Buellton. 805-245-8906.
Monday-Friday: Insight Martial Arts/SYV Cultural Center 3595 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. Call for schedule. 805-686-1111.
Tuesdays: 6:30 p.m. "Women’s Moon Cycle.” Series of talks on: Coming of Age for girls, Women’s Cycles, Fertility and Menopause. Hosted by Barbara Hannelore and held bi-weekly at Valley Holistic Healing in Buellton. Call 805-698-4939; or visit www.womenswaymooncycles.com
Tuesdays: Solvang Rotary meetings at Alisal River Grill, Solvang. 7:15 a.m., www.solvangrotary.com
Tuesdays: Refresher course in bridge and poker, Solvang Senior Center, 1 p.m. 805-688-3793.
Tuesdays: 5:30-6:30 p.m. “One-on-One Tutoring: E and Audiobooks on your Mobile Device.” Drop in for a free 20 minute session with volunteer Bethany C., and start accessing the library’s free online materials. Bring your device (E-reader, tablet, laptop, or smartphone). Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115.
Tuesdays: Alzheimer’s Association Support Group; first and third Tuesdays, 2-3:30 p.m., Solvang Friendship House; 805-688-8748.
Tuesdays: Senior $7 dinner at Buellton Senior Center on the fourth Tues. of the month. Wine included. Raffle. 164 W. Hwy. 246, Buellton. 805-688-4571.
Tuesdays: Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition meets quarterly, on the fourth Tues. of January, March, June and September, 3:30 p.m. at People Helping People, 545 Alisal Road, Solvang. Contact Mary Conway at 805-686-0295 or mary@syvphp.com.
Tuesdays: Atterdag Village of Solvang Auxiliary meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Don Sorenson Living Room at Atterdag Village at 4 p.m. 805-686-1644.
Tuesdays: Santa Ynez Valley Cycling Club ride leaves at 5:30 p.m. from Dr. J’s Cyclery at 1693 Mission Drive, Solvang. 805-688-6263.
Tuesdays: Santa Ynez Valley Chorale rehearsals at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Janin Acres, 7:30 p.m. 805-350-4241 or info@syvchorale.org.
Wednesdays: Senior-oriented wood working classes. Learn wood working from a senior along with veneering, construction and finishes. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; senior rate; 900 McMurray Road, Unit 3, Buellton. For more information call 805-325-3645 or email americanartistryinwood@gmail.com.
Wednesdays: Rotary Club of Santa Ynez Valley. Meets Wednesday at noon at Roots 246, Solvang. www.santaynezvalleyrotary.org.
Wednesdays: Manga Club. For young adults and teens who like to draw Manga-style art. Materials provided. Solvang Library. For more information, call 805-688-4214.
Wednesdays: Knitting, crocheting, embroidery at the Buellton Senior Center. 1 p.m. 154 W. Hwy 246, Buellton. 805-688-4571.
Wednesdays: “Support the Troops” meets the fourth Wednesday of every month at 11 a.m. at 4245 Baseline Ave., Santa Ynez, to assemble packages for the troops. Call Shirley Hollister at 805-688-3967.
Wednesdays: Healing Hearts Grief Support Group with Mary Kappmeyer-Curl, certified counselor at the SYV Presbyterian Church, 1825 Alamo Pintado, Solvang, 2-4 p.m. 805-693-0244.
Wednesdays: Solvang Farmers Market, First Street, between Copenhagen Drive and Mission, 2:30-6 p.m.
Wednesdays: The Santa Ynez Valley Women's Network, informal forum for female entrepreneurs to help grow their businesses, meets for dinner on the second Wednesday of each month, 6-8 p.m. 805-688-9571.
Wednesdays: Dinner at Buellton Senior Center. 5:30 p.m. on 3rd Wed. of the month. 164 W. Hwy 246, Buellton. 805-688-4571.
Wednesdays: Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui, Los Olivos. 805-757-7783.
Wednesdays: West Coast Swing Dancing lessons at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building. Beginners, 7 p.m., Intermediate at 7:30 p.m. Registration through Solvang Parks and Recreation Department 805-688-7529 or email: rufeseens@aol.com.
Wednesdays: 3:30-4:30 p.m. “Reading with Dogs.” Our Tail Waggin’ Tutors help young readers practice reading skills by reading aloud to the kindest, least judgmental listeners around. Drop in for a 10-15 minute individual session with a “tutor.” Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115.
First Thursdays: June 7, July 5, August 2, 10 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. "TED & Conversation" at the Solvang Library. Come view one or two short talks from the famous TED Talks series, and explore the topic together afterward.
Thursdays: Easy Does It Chair Exercises at Buellton Senior Center. 10 a.m. 164 W. Hwy. 246, Buellton. 805-688-4571.
Thursdays (first 3 Thursdays of each month): Buellton Rotary Club meets weekly at 7:30 am. at Pea Soup Andersen's in Buellton, contact Judy Blokdyk 805-280-2466, www.BuelltonRotaryClub.org.
Thursdays: 3:30-4:30 p.m. “Reading with Dogs.” Our Tail Waggin’ Tutors help young readers practice reading skills by reading aloud to the kindest, least judgmental listeners around. Drop in for a 10-15 minute individual session with a “tutor.” Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214.
Thursdays: SYV Wind Ensemble concert band meets at the SYVUHS Music Room at 7 p.m. Looking for musicians to join. For more information, call 805-403-7732 or visit valleywind.weebly.com.
Thursdays: Santa Ynez Valley Elks Lodge No. 2640 meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. 805-688-3448.
Thursdays: Rotary Club of Los Olivos meetings at the Grange, 2374 Alamo Pintado Road, Los Olivos, 5:15 p.m. 805-688-0658.
Thursdays: Lions Club of Santa Ynez meets the first and third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. at Church at the Crossroads, Buellton. 805-680-7742.
Thursdays: Texas Hold ‘Em Poker at the Solvang Senior Center. 1-3 p.m. 805-688-3793.
Friday through Mondays: Solvang Trolley & Carriage. Explore Solvang via a 20-minute narrated tour aboard a vintage trolley drawn by Belgian draft horses. Board at Copenhagen Drive near Solvang Visitors Center. Noon-5 p.m. every 35 mins. 805-794-8958 or go to: www.solvangtrolley.com
Fridays: Bingo at the Buellton Senior Center, 164 W. Hwy. 246. 1-3 p.m. 805-688-4571.
Fridays: Live music at Carr Winery Warehouse, 3563 Numancia St., Santa Ynez. 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit carrwinery.com.
Saturdays: Santa Ynez Valley Cycling Club weekly group ride leaves from Dr. J's Bicycle Shop, 1693 Mission Drive, Solvang at 9 a.m. 805-688-6263 or 805-686-9770.
Saturdays: “Third Saturdays” in Los Alamos. Once a month shops in Los Alamos stay open until 8 p.m. 805-344-3807.
Saturday: Every 2nd Saturday through December from noon to 5 p.m. - "2nd Saturday Artisans." Original handmade works of art for show and sale at the Grange Hall, 2374 Alamo Pintado Road in Los Olivos. For more information: info@santaynezvalleyarts.org
Saturdays: Edward Jorgensen Wood Working Classes. Learn veneering, light construction, finishes. Make your own small project. We supply tools. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 900 McMurray Road, Unit 3, Buellton. Call 805-325-3645 or email americanartistryinwood@gmail.com for more information.
Saturday and Sundays: Santa Barbara Soaring. Glider rides at the Santa Ynez Airport. 805-688-2517 or visit www.sbsoaring.com.