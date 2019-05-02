Winners of the seven scholarships presented at the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary’s annual “Thank You Picnic Lunch” are planning careers in fields that include neuropsychology, pediatric neuropsychiatry, neurosurgery, psychiatry, orthopedic surgery and pediatrics or rehabilitation.
Here is a brief look at who they are and where they’re headed.
SYVCH Auxiliary Scholarships
Hannah Albrecht — Currently a senior at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Hannah will attend Cal State University, Northridge, in the fall to pursue a major in psychology, with a focus on neuroscience. Her career goal is to become a neuropsychologist. She attended the luncheon with her parents, Terry and Laura Albrecht.
Miari Costarelli — Upon graduating in May from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Miari will attend Occidental College in Los Angeles to pursue a major in cognitive science. After earning her degree, she plans to attend medical school to become a pediatric neuropsychiatrist. She attended the luncheon with her mother, Kiran Mariwalla.
Christine Dettelis — A senior at Dunn School in Los Olivos, Christine will attend the University of California, Los Angeles, to major in neuroscience, then attend medical school to prepare for a career as a neurosurgeon. She was accompanied to the luncheon by her mother, Michelle Dettelis, and academic advisor, Barbara Haig.
Anna Foley — After graduating from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in May, Anna will attend the University of California, Santa Barbara, to major in bio-psychology, which focuses on the biological and psychological factors affecting behavior. After earning her degree, she plans to attend medical school and pursue a career as a psychiatrist.
Isabella Hartley — Currently a senior at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Isabella will attend the University of San Francisco Honors College with a double major in psychology and biology. She hopes to pursue a career in pediatrics or rehabilitation. She was joined at the luncheon by her mother, Dana Di Croce.
Ann Bertero Scholarship
Emily King — A senior at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Emily will attend Santa Barbara City College in the fall to major in biology, with a career goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon. She attended the luncheon with her parents, Doug and Kristi King.
Jean Pack Scholarship
Benjamin Blacker — The first Jean Pack Scholarship winner, Benjamin is a senior at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School who will attend San Diego State University to major in bioengineering and prepare for medical school. His goal is to pursue a career in orthopedic surgery. He attended the luncheon with his parents, Jeremy and Lyndsey Blacker.