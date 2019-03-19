Applications for the 2019 Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation scholarships are now being accepted through Friday, March 22. Santa Ynez Valley residents who wish to pursue studies and careers in a health or medical-related field can apply for the $3,000 scholarships being offered.
Scholarships are made possible by the SYVCH Auxiliary fundraising efforts; as well as The Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund and the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund administered by the SYVCH Foundation.
In 2018, $15,000 in scholarships was presented to five honorees.
All scholarship applicants must meet the following requirements: currently reside in the Santa Ynez Valley, currently in or planning to enter the health or medical-related fields and have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university; submit a one-page typed essay articulating academic goals and future professional plans and provide at least one (1) letter from a volunteer supervisor verifying community service. High school applicants must have a minimum GPA 3.5 and current college enrollees/applicants must have a minimum GPA 3.0.
The scholarship application form and complete instructions can be found here: www.cottagehealth.org/syvch Applications received after March 22 will not be accepted.
Scholarship winners will be contacted in early April and will be invited to attend and accept their scholarship check at the annual SYVCH Auxiliary Thank You Picnic luncheon on Tuesday, April 23 at the SYV Historical Museum in Santa Ynez.