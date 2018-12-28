The clean-up schedule for the next few Saturdays:
Dec. 29 the Team will start at the parking lot of The Presbyterian Church on Alamo Pintado and Baseline and concentrate on Sunny Fields Park up to (at least) Buttonwood Winery. Meet time is 8:15 a.m., rain or shine, for one hour only.
Jan. 5 the Team meets at the intersection of Foxen Canyon and Zaca Station (Curtis Winery) to help clear “upper” Foxen Canyon Road in both directions. Meet time is 8:15 a.m., rain or shine, for one hour only.
Jan. 12 the Team meets at the juncture of Ballard Canyon and Chalk Hill roads to clean-up Canyon Road. Neighbors have also promised to help. Meet time is 8:15 a.m., rain or shine, for one hour only.
Jan. 19 the Team meets at Refugio Road near the Hwy. 246 intersection and heads toward the Mountain; as always, leap-frogging one another. Meet time is 8:15 a.m., rain or shine, for one hour only.
The public is invited to join. All supplies are provided. Just show up. For more information, contact team organizer Bill Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com