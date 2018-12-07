The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team will meet each Saturday for one hour only at the following locations:
Dec. 8: The Roundabout area at highways 154 and 246. There is a large parking area just past the Roundabout in the direction of Los Olivos. Park there.
Dec. 15: Foxen Canyon Road. Meet at landfill entrance.
Dec. 22: Edison and Baseline. Meet at corner of Baseline and Edison where Edison heads toward Santa Ynez.
Dec. 29: Ballard Inn to fan out and help Alamo Pintado Road in both directions.
The public is invited to join. All supplies are provided. Just show up. For more information, contact team organizer Bill Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com