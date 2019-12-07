The 19th annual all-volunteer Santa Ynez Valley Christmas Basket Program will provide a helping hand to those in need this holiday season.
This year 662 individuals, making up 161 local families – 369 children and 293 adults – will be the recipients of a cornucopia of necessities and treats, according to Program Director Genevieve Geyser.
Santa Ynez Valley families who will benefit from the annual program have children under the age of 17 and are financially unable to provide for them at Christmastime.
A large basket filled with food, toiletries, fresh chickens donated by El Rancho Market, a gift card to a local grocery store, as well as a large, decorated box filled with wrapped presents for each family member will be presented.
Geyser explained that each year the program aims to help those with a "hand-up" during the Christmas season.
"We want every local family to experience the magic of Christmas regardless of financial status," she said. "So we reach out to community members and ask them to help us convey the spirit of the season."
The Christmas Basket Program is organized by a group of volunteers from the Old Mission Santa Inés, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church and Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church, and supported by hundreds of individuals and over 35 businesses and organizations.
Applications to participate in the program are available each October and are reviewed by a volunteer committee. Families are notified of their acceptance in the early part of November.
This year, families will receive their baskets on Dec. 20.
