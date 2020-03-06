Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden hosting 'Mulch Madness'

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden hosting 'Mulch Madness'

101719 Steve Schulz

Steve Schulz shows a visiting Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden guest the chia sage (Salvia columbariae) growing on the grounds.

 Photo courtesy of Derek Glas

A play on March Madness, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden will host "Mulch Madness" from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 15. 

The outdoor event will include team-oriented and individual games with prizes to be won.

Attendees can participate in a variety of nature-themed activities like mulching and weeding to help beautify the community grounds.

Attendees are asked to dress accordingly for the event that is designed for the whole family. 

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is located at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flores Ranch Shooting Range nears completion
Local News

Flores Ranch Shooting Range nears completion

  • Updated

“I can't overemphasize the need for it. This is something that’s going to keep us close, and it’ll be something we can share with our regional partners,” Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen said of the new shooting range.

Heather Nicole Dulany
Obituaries

Heather Nicole Dulany

  • Updated

Heather Nicole Dulany peacefully left this world on March 1, 2020 at home in Nipomo, CA surrounded by family and friends. She is the youngest …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News