Every November the Solvang Senior Center is treated to an early Thanksgiving feast by TEAM Chumash, one of the Center's generous supporters. This year, 18 volunteers were on hand to plate and serve a delicious meal planned by Chef Pink of Root 246 on Nov. 12.
A crisp green salad with sliced apples and nuts with Champagne dressing served as the first course, followed by plates graced with tender roast chicken, wild rice, whipped sweet potatoes and tender green beans with slivered almonds. All was accompanied by KITA wine and coffee, topped off with slices of delicious apple pie and cream.
After dinner, while introducing TEAM Chumash to Center members, Teresa Sat also shared a bit of the team's history of volunteering and giving back to the community. It was a pleasure to meet volunteers who represented every dimension of the Chumash workforce. The enthusiasm of the youngest volunteers is what really brought a smile to everyone's face.
TEAM Chumash also donated several nice items to the evening's raffle: Dinner for two at Root 246, the Willows, and two bottles of KITA wine.
Jim Readyhough was the luckiest winner of the evening as he won a dinner gift certificate and the 50/50 raffle. Robin Schatan also won dinner for two, and Tom Olmsted's number was drawn for a lovely Thanksgiving-themed basket.
Once again we say "thank you" to Teresa Sat, TEAM Chumash and Chef Pink for hosting another wonderful meal for a packed house of Center members. Their continued generosity and support is much appreciated as it enriches and enhances many lives.