New league, same result for the Lompoc High School football team.
After winning several Los Padres League championships, the Braves moved to the Channel League after they, along with Cabrillo and Santa Ynez, stayed put in the CIF Southern Section while former LPL rivals Pioneer Valley and St. Joseph moved to the Central Section.
Santa Ynez senior wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner Jasper Kadlec is the league Utility Player of the Year. All 11 of Santa Ynez's defensive starters landed either First Team or Second Team All-League honors.
Kadlec rushed for three touchdowns, caught 10 touchdown passes and produced 1,091 all-purpose yards. He also made 32 tackles on defense, intercepted a pass and broke up four others.
As they did so many times in the LPL, the Braves ran the table in the Channel League, this time with a 5-0 mark. The Braves have garnered most of the top All-Channel League awards after their inaugural season in the revamped league.
The Braves went out in the first round of the playoffs with a 24-7 home loss to Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley last Friday night.
Lompoc junior quarterback Cameron Iribarren is the Channel League Offensive MVP. Iribarren threw for 841 yards and 13 touchdowns. He tossed just two interceptions.
With 974 yards, Iribarren was the second-leading rusher on the team behind Leondre Coleman (980). Iribarren led the team in rushing touchdowns with 14. Coleman ran for 10.
Coleman, a junior, is the younger brother of Lavon Coleman, who was a record-breaking running back at Lompoc.
Leondre Coleman is the league Defensive MVP. With 60 tackles, he was second on the team to junior Cullin Ranney, the All-League First Team Tight end.
Lompoc also has the league Offensive Lineman of the Year, junior Jacob Nunez. Lompoc senior Jovany Lucatero is the co-Defensive Lineman of the Year with Santa Barbara senior Jeremiah Phillips.
Lompoc coach Andrew Jones and his staff earned the Channel League Varsity Staff of the Year award.
The linemen on the Channel League First Team Offense are center Gerardo Fernandez and right tackle Jakob Beachey of Lompoc, right tackle Angel Flores and left guard Sunny Graybill of Dos Pueblos and left tackle Marco Lazarit of Santa Ynez. All are seniors.
The tight end is Ranney. The receivers are juniors Jackson Gonzales and Dakota Hill of Santa Barbara, and Josh Brown of San Marcos.
The quarterback is Santa Barbara senior Frank Gamberdella. The running backs are seniors David Leon (he's actually a quarterback) and Eric Lopez of Dos Pueblos, Cash Transeth of Santa Ynez and Tommy Schaeffer of San Marcos. They are all seniors.
The linemen on the First Team Defense are Lompoc seniors Juan DeLuna and Jesus Corrales, Santa Ynez senior Juan Sanchez (who also played quarterback, offensive tackle, fullback and punter) and Santa Ynez junior Tyler Germani.
The linebackers are Santa Ynez seniors Vinny Vacca and Alex Lammers, Lompoc junior Johnny Gaitan and San Marcos senior Jafet Gomez. The defensive backs are seniors Andrew Galindo of Lompoc, Jacob Forney of Santa Barbara, Dylan Hamilton of Santa Ynez and Ty Hernandez of Cabrillo.
Santa Ynez players who landed Second Team honors are Camron Prendergast, a Second Team receiver, senior offensive linemen Luis Samaan and Sam Castillo and linebackers Mateo Baca, a senior, and junior Dean Tipolt.
Two Santa Ynez defensive backs are on the Second Team, seniors Nathan Crandall and Eddie Sanchez. Misael Hernandez is a Second Team defensive lineman from Santa Ynez.
Five Santa Ynez players earned Honorable Mention recognition: Michael Nuzzolilo, sophomore quarterback Bennett Redell, junior Anthony Gills, senior Eduardo Silva and junior kicker Quincy Valle.