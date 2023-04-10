The Santa Ynez softball team garnered its first win of the year last Wednesday, April 5.
Kalianne Lawver hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning, Cierra Cloud doubled twice and stole a base, and the Pirates won an Ocean League game 12-8 at Santa Maria to move to 1-4, 1-1.
Sierra Vannasap singled twice for Santa Ynez. Brooke Phelan, Mykah Moniot and Abby Hemming all singled once. Phelan and Allison Ortiz hlepd the Pirates offense along with sacrifice bunts that advanced base runners.
Kylie LaPointe pitched a complete game for Santa Ynez. LaPointe struck out seven.
San Luis Obispo 14, Santa Ynez 8 (Friday)
The Pirates (1-5, 1-2) took an Ocean League loss at San Luis Obispo (3-6, 3-2).
Cierra Cloud had three hits and three RBIs for Santa Ynez. Kalianne Lawver racked up two hits and two RBIs, Brooke Phelan went 4-for-4 with an RBI and Abby Hemming had three hits.
Kylie LaPointe pitched a complete game for Santa Ynez and struck out seven.
Baseball
Arroyo Grande 10, Santa Ynez 6
Bret Pinkerton and Adam Lerma drove in two runs each, and the Eagles (12-5, 7-1) beat the Pirates (4-10-1, 1-7) in a Mountain League game at Santa Ynez Friday.
Ben Flores drove in three runs for the Pirates, and Ryan Henrey had two RBIs. Dallas DeForest and Caleb Cassidy had two hits each for Santa Ynez.
Arroyo Grande beat Santa Ynez 10-3 as Henrey had two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates on April 4.
Boys golf
Mountain League Tournament No. 6
Templeton won this league mini-tourney at Hunter Ranch in Paso Robles with a team score of 404, and Cooper Groshart of San Luis Obispo was the individual medalist with an even par 72.
San Luis Obispo finished second in the team standings with a 411. St. Joseph was third at 417. Mission Prep (425), Arroyo Grande (435), Santa Ynez (437) and Morro Bay (486) followed. Righetti was a DNF.
Rye Winans led Santa Ynez with a 79. Brayden Mlodzik (83), Owen Hirth (86), Cody Armenta (91) and Marcelo Andrade (98) followed for the Pirates.
Boys tennis
Santa Ynez 5, Paso Robles 4
Bryce Wilczak rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles then teamed with Cooper Haws for a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles, and the Pirates notched a narrow win against the Bearcats in this match at Paso Robles.
Haws registered a win in three sets at No. 3 singles. Lucas Doman won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 to give the Pirates a split in the singles sets.
Doman and William Small won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles to help lift Santa Ynez to the win.
Beach volleyball
Santa Ynez 3, Mission Prep 0
The Santa Ynez teams of Kaki Allen and Gianna Pecile, Cailin Glover and Hannah Allen, and Sadie Lishman and Helina Pecile all won as the Pirates swept the Royals on April 3.
Allen and Gianna Pecile, and Glover and Allen won in straight sets. Lishman and Helina Pecile won in three.
"The girls played solid volleyball today, controlling the ball and staying in system," said Santa Ynez coach Melissa Rogers.