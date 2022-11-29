After losing 48-24 to Bishop Diego in their opener, the Santa Ynez girls basketball team wound up 3-1 in the Santa Maria tournament and edged Carpinteria 48-44 in the third-place game on Nov. 19.
Freshman Lexi Molera led the Pirates with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. She was selected to the All-Tournament Team. Freshman Rylan Agin made a 3-point shot then scored again to put the Pirates ahead for good. Agin finished with seven points in the third-place game.
Santa Ynez sophomore Kylie LaPointe racked up 15 points, six steals, six rebounds and three assists. Helina Pecile, a freshman, chipped in with six rebounds, four assists, four steals and three points for the Pirates.
Before beating Carpinteria, the Pirates nipped Valley Christian 43-40 in an early Saturday game.
Molera and Jadyn Gardener scored 11 points each as the Pirates beat East Bakersfield 52-23 in a Friday tournament game. LaPointe and Kayla Morelle scored 10 points each for Santa Ynez. Grace Munoz pulled down a team high six rebounds for the Pirates.
Sadie McMillan, with eight points and seven rebounds, led Santa Ynez against Bishop Diego. Pecile had six points and eight rebounds.
Girls wrestling
Lompoc Girls Varsity Tournament
Four Santa Ynez wrestlers notched third-place finishes as the Pirates opened their season at the Lompoc tourney.
Santa Ynez third-place finishers were Sinai Lara at 103 pounds, Malia Ortiz at 113, Kylie Franson at 133 and Anella Tovalin at 152.
Non-league
Santa Ynez 63, Cabrillo 46
The Pirates moved to 2-0 by beating their former league rival in a non-league game at Santa Ynez.
Jackson Ollenburger dropped in a game high 31 points for the Pirates. Caleb Cassidy snared 12 rebounds and made five steals for Santa Ynez.
The game was Cabrillo's season opener.
Cross Country
CIF Central Section Meet
The Santa Ynez boys competed in Division 3 at Woodward Park in Fresno. The Pirates scored 775 points and finished 25th out of 25 teams.
Ricardo Carmona led Santa Ynez. He finished the 5K course in 20 minutes, 28.49 seconds and finished in 146th place.
Scoring teammates following were Ilan Torres (151st place), Nathan Fletcher (154th), Gael Torres (160th) and Cole Snodgrass (164th).
Just four Santa Ynez runners competed in the Girls Division 3 race, so the Pirates did not score as a team. Brooke Phelan (21st place in 21:54.61) led Santa Ynez.