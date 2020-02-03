Santa Ynez rolls past Cabrillo in Channel League boys soccer

The Santa Ynez Pirates raced out to a 3-0 halftime lead and erupted for five second-half goals, cruising to an 8-1 Channel League boys soccer victory Thursday afternoon at Cabrillo High School.
Santa Ynez senior Nico Rocha had two goals and two assists, as did teammate Erik Guerrero.
Diego Reynoso, Bryan Garcia, Diego Zepeda and Grant Fieldhouse each added goals for the Pirates.
Edgar Guerrero and Aiden Simm had one save apiece.
The Pirates are now 11-4-1 overall and 5-2-1 in league, good enough for second place behind Santa Barbara.
“The boys played well, it was 3-0 at halftime and we just started rolling," Santa Ynez coach Rick Joyner said. "We got used to the field, they play on real grass and we play on turf. It took some time to adjust, but they played real well.”
Joyner has continued to be impressed with Rocha and Erik Guerrero.
“He’s really stepped it up. Nico is a senior and a big leader out there," Joyner said. "He gets the plays going and gets the offense started. Him and Erik both do a good job.”
The Pirates host San Marcos on Monday night then close out the regular season Wednesday against Lompoc.
"If we win both of those we go into the playoffs as the second-place team," Joyner said. "Having a Division 1 team (Santa Barbara) leading the league and us, a Division 4 team, being second is a pretty good showing.”
Girls Soccer
Santa Barbara 2, Santa Ynez 0
The Santa Ynez Pirates were shut out by the Santa Barbara Dons in a Channel League girls soccer match Tuesday night at Santa Ynez High.
Girls Basketball
Santa Barbara 69, Santa Ynez 51
The Santa Ynez girls had an excellent night shooting but fell to first place Santa Barbara in a Channel League girls basketball game at Santa Ynez High on Tuesday night.
Malia Loos led Santa Ynez with 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers to give her 200 for her career.
Grace Padilla had a double-double with 14 points and 20 rebounds to go with four blocked shots, two steals and four assists.
Girls Water Polo
San Marcos 9, Santa Ynez 3
The Santa Ynez Pirates dropped a Channel League decision Tuesday afternoon to the visiting San Marcos Royals.
Ally Alderete, Taye Luke and Kylie Luke each scored a goal.
In goal, Peyton Pratt had eight blocks and three steals.
Boys Wrestling
The Santa Ynez boys had a solid day of wrestling on Saturday, Jan. 25, finishing in third place at the Thousand Oaks Thunderclap Varsity Tourney.
Jose Rodriguez and Armando Contreras won their divisions, Troy Mojonnier had a second place finish, Mason Hammill finished third, Leandro Contreras fourth, Joshua Eligino fifth and Anthony Escobar sixth.
Track and field clinic at Hancock
The Hancock College track program will host a track and field clinic at the Hancock track Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The fee is $10.
Hancock Colleges and athletes will give instruction on starting blocks, hurdles, sprints, distance running, the pole vault, the shot put, the discus, the relays, and the high jump, long jump and triple jump.
Registration will take place at 9 a.m. at the Hancock track the day of the clinic. Contact Hancock track coach Kenna Wolter at 605-670-0858.
Super Sunday golf at Rancho Maria
Rancho Maria Golf Club is hosting a two-person scramble Super Bowl Tournament on Super Sunday, Feb. 2.
The entry fee is $95 ($65 for monthlies) includes green fees, cart, range balls and the prize fund.
There will be a $5,000 purse (based on 112 entries) with prizes given to low gross and low net winners.
To register or get more information, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.