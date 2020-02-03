Santa Ynez rolls past Cabrillo in Channel League boys soccer

The Santa Ynez Pirates raced out to a 3-0 halftime lead and erupted for five second-half goals, cruising to an 8-1 Channel League boys soccer victory Thursday afternoon at Cabrillo High School.

Santa Ynez senior Nico Rocha had two goals and two assists, as did teammate Erik Guerrero.

Diego Reynoso, Bryan Garcia, Diego Zepeda and Grant Fieldhouse each added goals for the Pirates.

Edgar Guerrero and Aiden Simm had one save apiece.

The Pirates are now 11-4-1 overall and 5-2-1 in league, good enough for second place behind Santa Barbara.

“The boys played well, it was 3-0 at halftime and we just started rolling," Santa Ynez coach Rick Joyner said. "We got used to the field, they play on real grass and we play on turf. It took some time to adjust, but they played real well.”

Joyner has continued to be impressed with Rocha and Erik Guerrero.

“He’s really stepped it up. Nico is a senior and a big leader out there," Joyner said. "He gets the plays going and gets the offense started. Him and Erik both do a good job.”

The Pirates host San Marcos on Monday night then close out the regular season Wednesday against Lompoc.