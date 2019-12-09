On the heels of releasing its All-League football honors, the Channel League has also released its list of All-League selections for the rest of the fall sports teams.
In a vote of the league’s coaches, the following student-athletes have been recognized for outstanding seasons.
Girls Golf
Head Coach: Sara Ovadia
2nd place in Channel League
7-3 League Record
12-5 Overall Record
Morgan Blunt advanced to CIF Individuals at Soule Park
1st Team All-League — Morgan Blunt
2nd Team All-League — Marina Vengel
2nd Team All-League — Bridget Callaghan
2nd Team All-League — Ryann Melville
Girls Tennis
Head Coach: Jennifer Rasmussen
4th place in Channel League
4-6 League Record
8-13 Overall Record
2nd Team All-League — Claire Collison
Honorable Mention — Alana Hinkens
Honorable Mention — Emmy Withrow
Girls Volleyball
Head Coach: Tom Wright
4th place in Channel League
4-6 League Record
10-17 Overall Record
1st Team All-League — Rylynn Ibarra
2nd Team All-League — Kylie Clouse
Honorable Mention — Natalie Robles
Honorable Mention — Michaela Baker
Boys Water Polo
Head Coach: Jake Kalkowski
4th place in Channel League
2-3 League Record
20-7 Overall Record
1st Team All-League — Henry Allen
2nd Team All-League — Clayton Davidson
2nd Team All- League — Jacob Thielst
Honorable Mention — Drake Clark
Honorable Mention — Jace Grieco
Honorable Mention — Addison Hawkins
Cross Country
Head Coach: Ron Misner
Girls – 6th place in Channel League
Boys – 6th place in Channel League
Boys Basketball
Arroyo Grande 78, Santa Ynez 31
The Arroyo Grande Eagles rolled to a win over the Santa Ynez Pirates on the first night of the Morro Bay Tournament at Morro Bay High School.
Nate Rogers led Santa Ynez with 10 points.
The Pirates (1-3) faced the Orcutt Academy Spartans on Friday evening. The results were not available at press time.
Girls Basketball
Pioneer Valley 54, Santa Ynez 35
Grace Padilla scored 18 points for the Pirates, but the Panthers (3-3) snagged a win in this first-day tournament game at the Bryan Ayer Classic girls basketball Tournament on Thursday at Lompoc High School.
Orcutt Academy 58, Santa Ynez 38
The Spartans (4-0) stayed perfect on the year with a cross-section win last Tuesday night at Lakeview Junior High School.
Mariah Lopez led Orcutt with 19 points. Erynn Padhal added 15 points and Giselle Calderon put in 11.
Grace Padilla scored 12 points for the Pirates (1-3).
Men's basketball
Hancock 77, Santa Monica 76
Pioneer Valley graduate Nick Chapman led balanced Hancock scoring with 17 points as the Bulldogs (8-1) squeezed out a non-conference win last Yesday night at Santa Monica (6-3).
Kyle Harding and Mayowa Akinsanya put in 13 points apiece for the Bulldogs. DJ Searcy had 10.
Isaiah Simpson scored a game-high 19 points for the Corsairs. Daisone Hughes put in 17 and Cabrillo graduate LeAndrew Knight had 13. Simpson, with nine, was one rebound away from a double-double.
Searcy and Xavier Cooper, on the Hancock side, were each tagged with a technical foul. Knight also incurred a technical.