102219 Channel League golf 01.jpg

Santa Ynez' Morgan Blunt chips on to the green on the third hole at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course during the Channel League golf finals on Oct. 22. Blunt was recently voted to the Channel League's All-League First Team.

 Len Wood, Staff

On the heels of releasing its All-League football honors, the Channel League has also released its list of All-League selections for the rest of the fall sports teams.

In a vote of the league’s coaches, the following student-athletes have been recognized for outstanding seasons. 

Girls Golf

Head Coach: Sara Ovadia

2nd place in Channel League

7-3 League Record

12-5 Overall Record

Morgan Blunt advanced to CIF Individuals at Soule Park

1st Team All-League — Morgan Blunt

2nd Team All-League — Marina Vengel

2nd Team All-League — Bridget Callaghan

2nd Team All-League — Ryann Melville 

Girls Tennis

Head Coach: Jennifer Rasmussen

4th place in Channel League

4-6 League Record

8-13 Overall Record

2nd Team All-League — Claire Collison

Honorable Mention — Alana Hinkens

Honorable Mention — Emmy Withrow

081418 SY OA GVB 04.JPG

Santa Ynez lobero Rylynn Ibarra, in white, digs an Orcutt Academy serve during an Aug. 18 non-league girls volleyball match at Santa Ynez High. Ibarra was recently voted to the Channel League's All-League First Team.

Girls Volleyball

Head Coach: Tom Wright

4th place in Channel League

4-6 League Record

10-17 Overall Record

1st Team All-League — Rylynn Ibarra

2nd Team All-League — Kylie Clouse

Honorable Mention — Natalie Robles

Honorable Mention — Michaela Baker

102419 SB SY water polo 11.jpg

Santa Ynez' Henry Allen shoots and scores as Santa Barbara's Jordan Hayes defends during an Oct. 24 game at Santa Ynez High. Allen was recently voted to the Channel League's All-League First Team.

Boys Water Polo

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Head Coach: Jake Kalkowski

4th place in Channel League

2-3 League Record

20-7 Overall Record

1st Team All-League — Henry Allen

2nd Team All-League — Clayton Davidson

2nd Team All- League — Jacob Thielst

Honorable Mention — Drake Clark

Honorable Mention — Jace Grieco

Honorable Mention — Addison Hawkins

Cross Country

Head Coach: Ron Misner

Girls – 6th place in Channel League

Boys – 6th place in Channel League

Boys Basketball

Arroyo Grande 78, Santa Ynez 31

The Arroyo Grande Eagles rolled to a win over the Santa Ynez Pirates on the first night of the Morro Bay Tournament at Morro Bay High School.

Nate Rogers led Santa Ynez with 10 points.

The Pirates (1-3) faced the Orcutt Academy Spartans on Friday evening. The results were not available at press time.

Girls Basketball

Pioneer Valley 54, Santa Ynez 35

Grace Padilla scored 18 points for the Pirates, but the Panthers (3-3) snagged a win in this first-day tournament game at the Bryan Ayer Classic girls basketball Tournament on Thursday at Lompoc High School. 

Orcutt Academy 58, Santa Ynez 38

The Spartans (4-0) stayed perfect on the year with a cross-section win last Tuesday night at Lakeview Junior High School.

Mariah Lopez led Orcutt with 19 points. Erynn Padhal added 15 points and Giselle Calderon put in 11.

Grace Padilla scored 12 points for the Pirates (1-3).

Men's basketball

Hancock 77, Santa Monica 76

Pioneer Valley graduate Nick Chapman led balanced Hancock scoring with 17 points as the Bulldogs (8-1) squeezed out a non-conference win last Yesday night at Santa Monica (6-3).

Kyle Harding and Mayowa Akinsanya put in 13 points apiece for the Bulldogs. DJ Searcy had 10.

Isaiah Simpson scored a game-high 19 points for the Corsairs. Daisone Hughes put in 17 and Cabrillo graduate LeAndrew Knight had 13. Simpson, with nine, was one rebound away from a double-double.

Searcy and Xavier Cooper, on the Hancock side, were each tagged with a technical foul. Knight also incurred a technical.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0