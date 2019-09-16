The Santa Ynez Pirates won a three-team, cross-section girls golf match over the par 36 front nine holes on Thursday at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo.
Santa Ynez finished at 242 to beat Cabrillo (257) and Nipomo (298).
Medalist Marina Vengel led the Pirates to the win. Vengel shot a 45.
Kaitlyn Nunez led Nipomo with a 47. Jessie Mandibles and Kelsey Bruner both carded a 49, Cabrillo's best individual score.
Teammates following Vengel were Morgan Blunt (47), Bridget Callaghan (47), Caelyn Linane (50) and Emily Ruiz 53.
Ellie Mandibles (51), Morgan Hess (52) and Katie Heath (56) followed Bruner and Jessie Mandibles for the Conquistadores.
Lilly Brummitt, at 58, A.J. Jovia, at 60, and Celeste Rojas and Pati Sterling, both at 67, came in behind Nunez for the Titans.
Boys Water Polo
Santa Ynez 15, Atascadero 6
What started out as a close game turned into a runaway win for the Santa Ynez Pirates as they pulled away from the Atascadero Greyhounds in the second half last Thursday afternoon in Atascadero.
Henry Allen led the way with eight goals.
Eric Montejano added three goals and Clayton Davidson tossed in two.
Goal keeper Drake Clark had 10 saves, one goal, three steals and three assists for the 10-1 Pirates.
Santa Ynez travels to Rio Mesa for their next match on Thursday.
Anastazia Garcia getting back on the field
Santa Ynez High School graduate and assistant softball coach Anastazia Garcia is getting back on the softball field.
Garcia is now attending Hancock College had joined the Bulldogs’ softball squad.
Garcia is majoring in criminal justice with an eye on her Bachelor of Arts degree and a career as a forensic detective.
The Hancock players are raising funds to help cover the costs of uniforms, gear, travel and food.
If you would like to help Garcia cover some of those costs, contact her on Facebook @Stazia Garcia.
Santa Ynez coaching opening
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the girls varsity water polo team.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Hancock cross country team seeks stationary bikes
The Hancock College women's cross country team is seeking stationary bikes for team workouts.
For more information, contact Hancock coach Louie Quintana at 805-705-3299. Quintana has said he is willing to pick up the bikes if they are in a nearby location.
Main Event Junior Golf Tour
The Main Event Junior Golf Tour is scheduled is coming to the Central Coast starting Nov. 9-10, with a tournament being held at La Purisima.
The tour is for elite boy golfers aged 14-18 from Santa Barbara County and was designed for college-bound junior players.
La Purisima Golf Club, near Lompoc, was selected as it is a US Open qualifying site.
This tour is for golfers who have a established Handicap of 9.5 or less and the fields will max out at 32 players at each event. Registration is first-come, first serve and the tour is ranked by Junior Golf Scoreboard and Global Junior Golf Scoreboard and every tournament will affect ranking status.
The tour is a performance-based prize fund model that offers each of the top-five players gift cards not to exceed $750 per event.
The winner of each tournament receives a $750 gift card, second gets $425, third $375, four $200 and fifth $125.
This gifts are approved By the USGA, CIF and doesn’t affect the amateur status of the junior golfer.
To sign up, there is a $50 membership fee that runs through December 31, 2020. Each tournament is $300 for members and $315 for non-members.
Registration is now open but deadlines vary depending on the event.
La Purisima is one of two courses on the tour, the other in Madera at the DragonFly Golf Course, with dates on Oct. 26-27, Nov. 16-17, Dec. 14-15, Jan. 25-26, Feb. 22-23, March 21-22 and April 25-26.
The La Purisima dates are Nov. 9-10, Dec. 7-8, Jan. 18-19, Feb. 15-16, March 14-15 and April 18-19.
Those interested in playing in or sponsoring the tournament can email themaineventjuniorgolftour@gmail.com.