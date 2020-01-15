Santa Ynez Pirates' Taye Luke named Athlete of the Week

"I still feel that loss from last year and I want to give something back to SLO for that," Andrade said.

Luke took home the Female Athlete of the Week honor after scoring seven goals apiece in two wins over Buena and Cabrillo. She also piled up three steals and six assists in those two games. Luke wasn't aware she was this week's winner until emcee Charles Sommer started reeling off her stats from last week.

"It was really scary, I didn't really expect it, it was really nice though," Luke said of winning the award. "I was definitely scared, I'm still shaking."

Luke said the win over Cabrillo last week was particularly important because the Conquistadores had beaten the Pirates earlier this year. Luke said the return of top player Ally Alderete has been key for the team taking a step forward.

"Having one of our main players back, Ally, we could all work together as a team and it's really nice coming back from the loss a few weeks ago," Luke said.

The Pirates and Conqs have played twice this year, but none of those games have been league contests, though they're both in the Channel League.

"We'll play them again soon in the actual league game and that's going to be a really great game," Luke added.