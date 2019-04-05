Santa Ynez looking for JV boys water polo coach
Santa Ynez High School has an opening for a a junior varsity boys water polo coach for the 2019 season. There's a possible teaching opening as well.
If interested, contact athletic director Cris Avery at (805) 686-3566 or email cavery@syvuhsd.org.
Hancock girls basketball summer camp
Hancock is hosting its seventh annual summer girls basketball camp in June.
The camp is schedule to run from Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20. The sessions start at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 12:30 p.m. The camp is open to girls ages 6-15.
The clinic will be run by the Hancock women's coaching staff and players.
The four-day camp will focus on ball-handling, offense, shooting, team attitude, footwork, defense and discipline. The cost is $75. Register online at athletics.hancockcollege.edu under youth camps or detach and mail a completed registration form. Make checks payable to AHC Women's Basketball. Forms can be sent to Allan Hancock College Girls Basketball Camp at 800 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454, care of Cary Nerelli.
For more information, contact Hancock women's head coach Cary Nerelli at (805) 922-6966 ext. 3941 or cary.nerelli@hancockcollege.edu.
Smiley Wilkins Golf Tournament
The Santa Maria-Lompoc chapter of the NAACP is hosting its 25th annual Smiley Wilkins Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 27 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
The entry fee is $140 per person.
The registration deadline is April 20.
The entry fee includes one round of golf, cart, tee prizes and an awards dinner.
Non-golfers are invited to attend the dinner. Dinner-only tickets are $20.
First, second and third place teams will be presented with awards along with prizes going for the closest to the pin on all par 3’s and men’s and women’s long drive winners.
There will also be an auction, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Door prize packets include two mulligans and 40 door prize tickets and can be pre-purchased for $40.
The scramble format tournament tees off with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. with tournament registration time set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call Marcus Wilkins (805-717-7541), Ben Dunson (805-680-0487) or Howard “Happy” Harrison (805-878-1225).
Golf clinics at Rancho Maria
Tony “The Golf Doctor” Murphy has joined the staff at Rancho Maria Golf Club and will be teaching junior and ladies golf clinics on Saturday mornings.
This will be an inexpensive, weekly year-long program costing $10 per session.
For more details, send an email to Murphy at tonymurphygolfdoc@yahoo.com or call Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.