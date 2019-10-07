The Santa Ynez Pirates boys water polo team is on a roll.
The Pirates ran their record to 12-1 with an 18-2 non-league victory over the Cate Rams Thursday at Santa Ynez High.
Henry Allen led the Pirates with four goals.
Addison Hawkins, Jace Grieco, Jackson Cloud, Eric Montejano and Landon Lassahn had two goals apiece.
Clay Beaird, Brock Hrehor and Blake Economus each had one goal.
In goal, Tristan Linder had 10 saves and Drake Clark four.
“I was very pleased with our defense today. We let a couple goals get by in the first quarter and then locked down for the rest of the game,” said Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski. “We were able to keep our intensity up throughout the game and spread the ball around to get more of our team involved.”
The Pirates return to the pool Tuesday with a non-league match against the Nipomo Titans in Santa Ynez.
Santa Ynez opens Channel League play Thursday when the Pirates host the Dos Pueblos Chargers.
Girls Tennis
Santa Ynez 13, Lompoc 5
Claire Collison, Emily Withrow and Kaitlyn Thompson all swept three singles sets for the Pirates, who won a Channel League match Thursday at Lompoc.
Sophia Curti and Alexa Yacoub won twice for Santa Ynez at No. 1 doubles, and Clara Newton and Isabella Curti did the same at No. 2.
Sandie Fahle and Hailey Fernandez won twice at No. 2 doubles for the Braves.
With the win, Santa Ynez evens its Channel League record to 2-2 (6-7 overall).
Dos Pueblos 12, Santa Ynez 6
Santa Ynez dropped a Channel League match Tuesday with a home loss to the Dos Pueblos Chargers.
Claire Collison swept her three sets, winning two of them 6-0, 6-0 and then having to battle Dos Pueblos No. 1 singles player Alessa Somer into overtime, winning a tiebreak 7-4.
Kaitlyn Thompson won two of her three sets to give the Pirates a 5-4 edge in singles.
But in doubles, only Alexa Yacoub and Sophia Curti were able to pick up a point, winning in a tiebreak 7-3 over Dos Pueblos.
Girls Volleyball
Dos Pueblos 3, Santa Ynez 0
Later on Tuesday, the Chargers posted a straight-set win over the Pirates, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20, in Channel League girls volleyball action.
Kylie Clouse had four kills and three blocks, Michaela Baker had three blocks, Dakota Blunt had three assists and Rylynn Ibarra had 14 digs.
Girls Golf
Santa Ynez 259, San Marcos 263
The Royals' Alex Mannion was the medalist with a 42, but the Pirates (10-3, 5-1) earned a narrow Channel League Thursday win at Sandpiper, the Royals' home course.
Morgan Blunt and Marina Vengel led Santa Ynez. Both shot a 47. Bridget Callaghan (49), Caelyn Linane (56) and Emily Ruiz (60) followed for the Pirates.
Santa Ynez 224, Nordhoff 230
The Pirates shot a team record 224 Tuesday at Soule Park in Ojai as the Pirates beat Nordhoff by six strokes in a non-league match.
Santa Ynez' Morgan Blunt shot a 41 to earn medalist honors. Marina Vengel shot a 42 for the Pirates.
Caelyn Linane carded a 45 and Ryann Melville and Emily Ruiz each shot 48.
Nordhoff was led by Ella Guilliani's 42 and Alex Kenie's 43.
"This is the lowest score Santa Ynez has ever scored in a match and the first time all five scorers were in the 40s in the last 7 seasons," Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said.