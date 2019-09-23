A house in Santa Ynez was left uninhabitable after a truck crashed through the roof early Sunday morning.
According to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, emergency crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle into a structure around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
When the crews arrived they found that a truck had flown 150 feet off of the roadway and landed on a house in the 3300 block of Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez.
The driver of the truck received moderate injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No-one in the house was injured, however the house had to be "red-tagged" as the damage left the house structurally unsound and uninhabitable.
There has been no update on the condition of the driver, or on the cause of the incident. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.