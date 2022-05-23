The graduating Class of 2022 will resume a 20-year Santa Ynez High School tradition of Safe & Sober Grad Nite, two years after the COVID crisis canceled the event in 2020 and 2021.
This year's event is slated for the night of graduation, June 3, from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. in the Old Gym. The cost is $60 per person, and financial assistance is available to students.
As a safer and sober option, Santa Ynez High School officials said the campus once again will offer an alternate grad night event to help "build a spirit of togetherness among the graduates as they celebrate with old friends for one last time."
The party will feature outdoor games with a bungee jump and LED games, a magician, a deejay, caricature artist, air brush tattoo artist, hypnotist, blackjack, roulette and craps tables, gaming truck, music, food, prizes and a photo booth.
The party is organized by the senior parents with community support.
Donations are being accepted, including cash, prizes and event scholarships. Also being sought are chaperones (adults over age 21) and parents who can help decorate, provide food and drinks, and organize prizes.
Monetary donations can be mailed to SYVHS PTSA at P.O. Box 926, Santa Ynez, CA 93460. Donations and prizes can be left with Stephanie Aichinger at the campus office.
For more information or to volunteer, contact abay203@gmail.com or jacque@impulse.net.