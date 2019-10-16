The Santa Ynez Pirates (16-3) had a successful weekend trip to Ventura County, picking up three wins in four games at the annual Oxnard Boys Water Polo Tournament.

Because the Oxnard pool is currently under repair, the tournament was played at Oxnard’s Rio Mesa and Ventura’s Buena High Schools.

The Pirates got off to a strong start Friday with a 15-8 victory over Moorpark.

Henry Allen had six goals, one assist and two steals to lead the Pirates to victory.

Tristan Linder and Drake Clark split time in goal with Linder getting four saves and one steal and then Clark came on and made four saves.

Santa Ynez goal keeper Drake Clark goes up for one of his 13 saves during the Pirates' Channel League boys water polo game against Dos Pueblos on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Santa Ynez High. Clark helped the Pirates to three weekend wins at the annual Oxnard High boys water polo tournament.

The Pirates suffered their only setback of the tournament in Friday’ second game a close, hard-fought 8-7 overtime loss to Placentia Del Dorado.

Allen scored another goal in the El Dorado game and picked up one assist and made on steal.

Clark played the entire game in goal, blocking eight shots and making two steals.

And on Saturday, The Pirates won twice, a 13-5 victory over Camarillo followed by a 14-3 victory over Crescenta Valley.

Allen led the Pirates with seven goals in the Camarillo win, with one assist and four steals.

Linder got the win in goal with six saves and one steal.

Clark was back in front of the net in the tournament finale, blocking five Crescenta Valley shots in the win.

Allen and Jacob Thielst matched each other goal-for-goal. Both scored four times and added four steals.

“The seniors this year are really getting the team to work together. Our guys are putting in the effort required to become better and it has paid off,” said Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski after Saturday’s final game. “I know they are always up to the challenge and look forward to the tougher competition down the stretch.”

Santa Ynez's Clayton Davidson shoots and scores against Dos Pueblos during the Pirates' Channel League boys water polo game Thursday, Oct. 10, at Santa Ynez High.

On Monday, Allen was named the male Athlete of the Week by the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.

Santa Ynez returned to Channel League play Tuesday with a game against Cabrillo at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

On Thursday, the Pirates are back at the LAC for a Channel League game against Lompoc.

Results were not available at press time and will be reported in the next edition of the Santa Ynez Valley News Extra.

Girls Tennis

St. Joseph 7, Santa Ynez 2

The Pirates dropped a non-league decision at St. Joseph High School Monday afternoon in Orcutt.

Playing in the CIF Central section format with six best-of-three set singles matches, Santa Ynez’s girls were able to win two matches while coming close and losing in tiebreakers in two more.

Doubles played an 8-game pro set because of light concerns. 

Ella Christianson and Boe Caplan, at No. 3 doubles, earned one of the Pirates points with an 8-2 win.

Sophia Curti, at No. 2 singles, picked up a win against St. Joseph when her opponent, MJ Lundberg, retired in the second set with an injury.

The Pirates came close in two more matches – Kaitlyn Thompson at No. 6 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Clara Newton and Isabella Curti fell in tiebreaks.

Alexa Yacoub and Alana Hinkens, at No. 4 and 5 singles, respectively, dropped their first sets and came close to winning in their second before falling.

Santa Ynez hosted Cabrillo Tuesday and plays at Dos Pueblos on Thursday. Results of those matches were not available at press time.

Sports writer Kenny Cress contributed to this report

