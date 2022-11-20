Santa Ynez High graduate Julia Pritchard has had a successful run playing soccer at Sonoma State to say the least.

The senior defender earned her third All-West Region selection while with the Seawolves, a run that dates all the way back to the 2019 season.

Pritchard was named to the All-Region First Team for the second straight season on Nov. 15 as she was on the First Team in 2021 and would go on to be named a United Soccer Coaches All-American that year as well.

Pritchard was also named the California Collegiate Athletic Association's Defensive Player of the Year for the second season in a row.

Pritchard concluded her senior campaign with three goals and four assists and recorded nearly 1,700 minutes played, good for third most on the team. She will finish her Seawolf career as one of the program's most decorated players and will have a shot at being named a two-time All-American in the coming weeks.

The Seawolves finished their 2022 campaign earning their third straight CCAA regular season title and also qualifying for the program's seventh straight NCAA Tournament appearance. They finished with an overall record of 12-5-3.

Pritchard and teammates Annette Sotelo and Lexi Zandonella-Arasa also earned All-West Region selections.

In December of 2021, the United Soccer Coaches organization named Pritchard to the NCAA Division II All-America Second Team for her individual efforts. It was her first All-American selection of her career. In the 2021 season, Pritchard helped lead her team to back-to-back CCAA regular season titles as Sonoma State went 8-3-0 in conference play. Pritchard helped anchor the conference's best defensive unit. She was a crucial asset in allowing Sonoma State to lead the league and rank 11th in the country with just .462 goals allowed per match as they headed into the conference tournament. Despite falling to Cal State East Bay in the tournament championship game, 1-2, Pritchard was one of three Seawolves to be named to the CCAA All-Tournament team. She would start in both tournament games for SSU and play all 90 minutes in both games. Pritchard also scored the lone goal for SSU in their title game against Cal State East Bay.

Pritchard finished her junior season as one of only two Seawolf players to start in each of their 21 matches. She would also finish the year with four goals, a team high five assists, and a team high 1,877 minutes played. Pritchard also represents the CCAA as the lone conference selection to the United Soccer Coaches All-America teams.