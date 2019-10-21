The Santa Ynez Pirates Homecoming week got off to a fast start last Tuesday.
The Pirates began the day with a 14-4 Channel League girls tennis victory over the visiting Cabrillo Conquistadores.
The match was also a homecoming, of sorts, for girls tennis coach Jennifer Rasmussen, who was back on the sidelines for last Monday’s non-league match at St. Joseph and for her first home match Tuesday, replacing Edwin Portillo.
“I took the summer and early fall off to spend more time with my family,” said Rasmussen. “I planned on coming back to coach — just not this soon.”
Cabrillo ace Kayla Kling continued her dominant season, sweeping her three sets; 6-1, 6-2, 6-0.
Conqs doubles players Rachel Carlos and Madison Sikes picked up the other Cabrillo point.
Santa Ynez had to overcome the loss of its No. 1 singles player Claire Collison, who missed the match with an ankle injury.
Other than that, the rest of the afternoon belonged to the Pirates.
“Filling in for Claire, everybody stepped up,” said Rasmussen. “I’m happy with the girls. Right now we’re focusing on improvement.”
Playing at No. 2 singles, Emmy Withrow won 6-0, 6-0 against players not named Kling.
The same held true for No. 3 singles Alana Hinkens who won two sets 6-1, 6-2.
“Emmy stepped in for Claire and played just like her,” said Rasmussen. “Alana and Ella Christianson gave us a strong singles squad today.”
Christianson won one set 6-3 and Kaitlyn Thompson, subbing in for Christianson, won her only set 6-1.
“KK (Thompson) is only a freshman. We were able to get her into the lineup and she got a win. We’re all so proud of her,” said Rasmussen. “And I like the way our doubles teams play. They really have good communication and good court movement and the best thing is they all really enjoy playing with each other.”
The Curti sisters were involved in eight of the nine doubles set wins.
Sophia Curti and Alexa Yacoub swept 6-4, 7-5, 6-1.
Twin sister Isabella Curti teamed with Clara Newton for a 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 sweep.
And older sister Camilla Curti and Tessa Haws picked up 6-4, 6-3 wins.
Girls Volleyball
Santa Ynez 3, Lompoc 0
Senior Night was a happy start to the Santa Ynez Pirates’ week when the Pirates swept the Lompoc Braves 3-0.
It wasn’t just a happy homecoming, it was a joyous one as senior tri-captain and defensive specialist Amanda Krystkowiak made her season debut in the Pirates’ 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 victory.
Krystkowiak was lost for the season after tearing her left ACL during a powder puff football game back in May.
Overcoming long odds, Krystkowiak was back in action in the Pirates’ season finale.
“My doctors gave me a limited clearance to resume playing,” said Krystkowiak. “It felt so good to be back on the court with my teammates.”
“Her doctors said she is only cleared to serve,” said coach Tom Wright. “And she got two aces and one dig. The support Amanda got, not just from her teammates but from the crowd and the Lompoc team was great. She has always been a great member of this team. It meant a lot to have her back for our Senior Night game.”
Kylie Clouse led the offense with 13 kills, Natalie Robles had five service aces and 15 assists and Ginger Huddy had seven digs.
“It was a fun night,” said Wright. “I was able to get everyone in and everybody was cheering the other girls on — I love that.”
Before the game, Santa Ynez honored its six and Lompoc’s two seniors.
Santa Ynez will lose Krystkowiak, Clouse, Robles, Rylynn Ibarra, Brynn Conway and Alexa Garcia to graduation.
The Pirates also honored Lompoc seniors Amy Bommersbach and Mariah Escobedo.
And in another special pre-game ceremony, the Pirates presented a check for $1,500 to the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.
The freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams worked together with their Ace-a-thon that raised the money to help the hospital purchase a 3D mammography machine.
Girls Golf
Santa Ynez 254, Lompoc 315
Morgan Blunt shot a 45 to lead the Pirates to a Channel League girls golf victory over the Lompoc Braves at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.
Pirates following Blunt were Marina Vengel (52), Emily Ruiz (54), Bridget Callaghan (56) and Caelyn Linane (57).
Mikayla Nunez (58) led the Braves. She was followed by Haley Lersh and Gabby Michel (62), Pattie Matzie (66) and Ava Davis (67).