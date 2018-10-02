Santa Ynez rolled to a convincing win over Lompoc for its first league win as a member of the Channel League in a match at Santa Ynez High.
Santa Ynez went 9-0 in singles with Claire Collison and Emmy Hinkens sweeping their sets by identical 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Sophia Curti won two sets, 6-4 and 6-0 before her sister Isabella subbed in with a 6-2 set win.
In doubles, Ella Quinney and Tristan Bunderson, playing at No. 1, won two sets, 6-3, 6-3 before being replaced by Jazz Feeley and Ciara Newton who finished the sweep with another 6-3 set.
Lexi Hemming and Lauren Thorburn, at No. 2, had two close sets but still came out on top 7-5, 6-0, 7-5.
Mckenna Olsen and Alexi Yacoub won two sets, 6-2 and 6-1, but dropped their middle set to Lompoc’s Karla Aragon and Jacelia Lopez in a tiebreaker – 6-7 (4-7).
On Thursday, Santa Ynez is at Dos Pueblos while Lompoc is at Cabrillo in Channel League matchups.